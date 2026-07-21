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Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Centre to push Vande Mataram bill on Day 2

By HT News Desk
Jul 21, 2026 07:33 am IST

Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Day 1 ended with repeated disruptions in both Houses as Opposition members demanded discussions on NEET paper leaks and the Ram Mandir donation theft case. The Opposition also demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: The Opposition is pressing for discussions on issues ranging from alleged irregularities in competitive examinations to other contentious national matters.(Sansad TV)

Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Parliament's monsoon session entered its second day on Tuesday, with the Centre set to push a packed legislative agenda that includes a Bill to make insulting the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence. ...Read More

 

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  • Jul 21, 2026 07:14 am IST

    Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: RJD MP slams Centre over police violence on protesters

    Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: RJD MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday criticised the Centre over the violence during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) march to Parliament, saying the protesters were only seeking talks with the government.

    "When was the last time you saw something like this? I certainly don't recall... Were the children asking for the moon and stars? They were asking for dialogue. You are steeped in arrogance," Jha told ANI outside Parliament. (ANI)

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