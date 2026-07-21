Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Centre to push Vande Mataram bill on Day 2

Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: The Opposition is pressing for discussions on issues ranging from alleged irregularities in competitive examinations to other contentious national matters.(Sansad TV)

Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Parliament's monsoon session entered its second day on Tuesday, with the Centre set to push a packed legislative agenda that includes a Bill to make insulting the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence. ...Read More