Monsoon Session Day 3 Live Updates: BJP MPs from Rajasthan protest crime against women in state
Monsoon Session Day 3 Live Updates: The session began on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 11.
Monsoon session day 3 Live Updates: Monday's day 3 of Parliament's monsoon session is again expected to be stormy as the opposition INDIA bloc continues to demand prime minister Narendra Modi's statement on the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has been going on since the first week of May. The PM broke his silence only on Thursday, the first day of the session, a day after a video emerged from the northeastern state of two women being paraded naked and molested by a mob.
While PM Modi spoke about the incident outside the Parliament, the opposition wants a statement and discussion inside.
- Mon, 24 Jul 2023 10:00 AM
BJP MPs from Rajasthan protest against state govt
MPs protest at the Gandhi Statue over what they say is rise in crime against women in the western state.
- Mon, 24 Jul 2023 09:44 AM
Opposition members submit notices on Manipur
Members of various opposition parties, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, submit notices to discuss the situation in strife-torn Manipur.
- Mon, 24 Jul 2023 09:31 AM
INDIA parties to protest at Gandhi Statue
INDIA, the 26-member opposition block, will protest at the Parliament House's Gandhi statue at 10:20am over the Manipur issue.