Monsoon Session Day 3 Live Updates: BJP MPs from Rajasthan protest crime against women in state

Monsoon session day 3 Live Updates: Monday's day 3 of Parliament's monsoon session is again expected to be stormy as the opposition INDIA bloc continues to demand prime minister Narendra Modi's statement on the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has been going on since the first week of May. The PM broke his silence only on Thursday, the first day of the session, a day after a video emerged from the northeastern state of two women being paraded naked and molested by a mob.

BJP MPs from Rajasthan protest at Gandhi Statue (ANI)

While PM Modi spoke about the incident outside the Parliament, the opposition wants a statement and discussion inside.