Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: PM Modi chairs BJP parliamentary party meet

Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: On Tuesday, the fourth day of the Parliament's monsoon session, MPs of INDIA, the 26-party opposition bloc, have refused to call off their overnight protest demanding a statement from prime minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur crisis; they are also protesting the suspension from Rajya Sabha of AAP's Sanjay Singh, who was, on Monday, suspended from attending the remainder of the session by House chair and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The monsoon session began on July 20 and is scheduled to go on till August 11. On the first day, ahead of the commencement of the proceedings, PM Modi broke his silence on Manipur, where ethnic clashes have been taking place since the first week of May. Questioning his ‘36-second’ statement, however, the opposition has demanded that the prime minister speak inside both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 10:19 AM
On Manipur, TMC's Dola Sen questions PM's ‘Amrit Kaal’
We are celebrating 'Amrit Kaal' and it's sad that Prime Minister Modi is not listening and speaking on the Manipur issue...We demand that peace and normalcy should be restored in the state: Dola Sen, TMC MP
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 10:04 AM
Notices moved in Rajya Sabha on Manipur
MPs from various opposition parties seek discussion by giving suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267.
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 09:52 AM
BJP holds parliamentary party meet
BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, present as its parliamentary party meet gets underway.
- Tue, 25 Jul 2023 09:49 AM
Suspended AAP MP questions PM's silence on Manipur
Why is the Prime Minister silent on a sensitive issue like Manipur? We are only demanding him to come to Parliament and speak on this issue. I will not comment on Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for suspending me as he is not someone related to politics, he is the Vice President: Sanjay Singh, AAP