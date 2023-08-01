Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: On Tuesday, the ninth day of Parliament's monsoon session, the contentious Delhi services bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha, with the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc all set to oppose the legislation, which it has repeatedly dubbed as an ‘attack’ on the country's federal structure.

Indian Parliament (Representative Photo)

The session, which began on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 11, has been stormy since day one, with I.N.D.I.A demanding that prime minister Narendra Modi break his silence on the Manipur issue. The government, however, says it is ready for a discussion and that it is, in fact, the opposition that is not ready to debate the issue.