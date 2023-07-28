Mere samajh se pare…': Harbhajan Singh wonders about logjam in Parliament amid ruckus

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BySnehashish Roy
Jul 28, 2023 08:49 AM IST

As a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Singh came to attend the ongoing monsoon session

As a newcomer, it is beyond my understanding and a matter of wonder that the Parliament has failed to hold deliberations over several issues so far amid constant unrest in both the Houses, cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh said amid the high-tension drama that ensued inside the Union legislature by both the ruling and Opposition parties on Thursday.

AAP MP Harbhajan Singh at Parliament House complex during the Monsoon session(PTI)

As a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Singh came to attend the ongoing monsoon session, only to witness a high-decibel 'slogan war' from both the Opposition bloc and the ruling alliance.

"A lot of sloganeering happened inside (the Parliament) and everyone (in the Opposition) wore black dresses. Sloganeering took place from both sides (ruling and Oppostion). In between all this, the House did not function…As a newcomer, it is beyond my grip and a matter of wonder that the Parliament, a place made to discuss various matters, is facing a logjam" the AAP MP said.

The commotion began after Union external affairs minster S Jaishankar raised to address the House on issues related to his ministry. As the Opposition chanted ‘INDIA, INDIA’ along with a range of slogans criticising the Prime Minister, the ruling bloc responded with ‘Modi, Modi’. The INDIA bloc-led Opposition alliance attended the session yesterday wearing black clothes as a sign of protest against PM Modi's silence on Manipur, where ethnic violence is going on since the first week of May.

Topics
parliament harbhajan singh unrest
