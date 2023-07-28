Monsoon session LIVE updates: Disruptions over Manipur issue likely to follow today
Monsoon session LIVE updates: Follow all the latest updates from the Parliament here as they unfold.
With a few Bills being passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the monsoon session has largely seen a logjam amid the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the Manipur issue followed by an elaborate statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter. The no-confidence motion moved by the INDIA bloc is also seen as a strategic move to compel the PM Modi-led government for a discussion.
Thursday saw a high-decibel unrest in the parliament, especially in the upper House, which also followed with a walk out by the Opposition MPs. As earlier, both the Houses saw a series of sloganeering from the Opposition benches along with display of placards, driving both Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to remind the members about the House decorum.
As a sign of protest, the INDIA bloc-led Opposition alliance entered the parliament wearing black clothes on Thursday. They had also boycotted a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Rajya Sabha ahead of the beginning of House proceedings.
Meanwhile, a slew of Bills were also passed in both Houses yesterday amid the unrest. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed in the upper House in the absence of the Opposition. In Lok Sabha, Jan Vishwas (Amendment and Provision) Bill, 2023, was passed, as per the Joint Committee.
- Jul 28, 2023 08:04 AM IST
What was the extent of unrest in Rajya Sabha yesterday? It was ‘Modi, Modi' vs 'INDIA, INDIA'
Rajya Sabha witnessed a ‘slogan war’ on Thursday, as opposition MPs shouted slogans against prime minister Narendra Modi seeking his statement on the Manipur issue, while members from the ruling party responded with chants in favour of the PM.
The commotion took place even as external affairs minister S Jaishankar was addressing the House on issues related to foreign affairs. While opposition chanted ‘INDIA, INDIA’ and a range of slogans criticising the prime minister, the ruling side responded with ‘Modi, Modi.’ Read more
- Jul 28, 2023 07:53 AM IST
AAP MPs to stop overnight protests on Kharge's advice
AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other party MPs, staging a round-the-clock protest in the Parliament House Complex against his suspension, will now hold the agitation only when parliamentary proceedings are on and not during the night.
The decision was taken after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the suspended Rajya Sabha MP not to sit in protest overnight and end it every day when Parliament's proceedings conclude.
He told Singh that the sit-in should be started when the day's proceedings begin and end when both Houses are adjourned for the day.
Singh readily agreed to Kharge's suggestion and said he would follow what the leader of the opposition bloc said.