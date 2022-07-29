Monsoon session LIVE: Ruckus in Parliament, both Houses adjourned till Monday
Parliament monsoon session live updates Day 10: It's the tenth day of the monsoon session of parliament. Pandemonium and a ferocious Narendra Modi government vs opposition showdown has dominated the proceedings with little or no legislative work being done in the past days. Three more opposition MPs were suspended on Thursday, taking the number to 27. Amid the suspension of MPs, Congress leader of house in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on President Droupadi Murmu has escalated faceoff between the BJP and the Congress.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:31 PM
Govt must apologise over BJP MPs attacking Sonia Gandhi in Parliament: Adhir
The way Sonia Gandhi was targeted in the parliament yesterday.. the government must issue an apology. I am at the centre of this controversy. But the BJP is attacking Sonia Gandhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:29 PM
Ruckus in Parliament, both Houses adjourned till Monday
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:04 PM
Ruckus in both Houses of Parliament
Ruckus continued after Parliament resumed proceedings. Opposition MPs raised slogans against the government.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:39 AM
Lok Sabha will function only after Sonia Gandhi apologises for Cong MP's remark on Prez: BJP leader
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday said the Lok Sabha will only function after Congress president Sonia Gandhi apologises for party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark against the President, reports PTI.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:16 AM
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following uproar
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following an uproar in the House, minutes after proceedings begin for the day
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:01 AM
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:47 AM
BJP's deliberate move to avoid discussion on price rise, says Cong on ‘rashtrapatni’ row
Adhir Chowdhury has apologised for his remark. Even after that BJP is demanding an apology from Sonia Gandhi, raising slogans against her. They are doing this deliberately so that they don't have to discuss issues like price rise and inflation: Cong MP Mallikarjun Kharge
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:33 AM
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:20 AM
RJD MP seeks discussion in Rajya Sabha on mental healthcare in India: Report
RJD MP Manoj Kumar gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of "mental healthcare in India', ANI reports
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:12 AM
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:01 AM
All Cong Lok Sabha MPs to meet in Parliament: Report
All Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress Parliamentary Party to hold a meeting in Parliament House today, ANI reported.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:55 AM
