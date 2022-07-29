Monsoon session LIVE: Ruckus in Parliament, both Houses adjourned till Monday

Parliament monsoon session live updates Day 10: It's the tenth day of the monsoon session of parliament. Pandemonium and a ferocious Narendra Modi government vs opposition showdown has dominated the proceedings with little or no legislative work being done in the past days. Three more opposition MPs were suspended on Thursday, taking the number to 27. Amid the suspension of MPs, Congress leader of house in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on President Droupadi Murmu has escalated faceoff between the BJP and the Congress.