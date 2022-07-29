Home / India News / ‘Opposition suspended, Constitution suspended’: Priyanka Chaturvedi's latest

Published on Jul 29, 2022 10:21 AM IST
Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at the central government a day after three more opposition MPs were suspended in Rajya Sabha. 
Opposition MPs holding placards stage a protest in the well of Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
BySwati Bhasin

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday targeted the government over the suspension of opposition MPs this week amid protests against price rise and other issues. The monsoon session of Parliament has been witnessing stormy proceedings ever since it started. Action has been taken against more than 20 parliamentarians who have been accused of unruly behaviour.

“Democracy Suspended. Opposition members suspended. Constitution suspended. (sic),” read a post by Chaturvedi's office, a day after three more lawmakers were suspended. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar Pathak and independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan became the latest parliamentarians on Thursday against whom action was taken.

Earlier this week, 19 Rajya Sabha MPs were temporarily barred from attending the monsoon session - the highest number of suspensions in a single batch. Four Congress members from Lok Sabha have been barred for the entire monsoon session.

Thursday’s move saw another first as the act of “...displayed placards this morning” was mentioned.

Ahead of the monsoon session, an advisory was issued that prohibited the use of placards in Rajya Sabha for demonstrations. It also said that demonstrations were not allowed within the Parliament premises.

However, the opposition’s grouse has been that action was not taken against BJP members amid controversy over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary’s remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.

"All rules in Lok Sabha always only for Opposition. Today as soon as LS started before Hon’ble Speaker could even say “Baithiye” mic was hijacked by BJP for 10 minute tirade. Different strokes for different folks," Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra had tweeted on Thursday.

    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

