'Should apologise to India': Yogi among other CMs on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Published on Jul 29, 2022 08:07 AM IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdury's remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, who took oath earlier this week, has sparked a massive row. 
New Delhi: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI07_28_2022_000098A)(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath among other chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states on Thursday sharply criticized the remarks by the Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, linked to President Droupadi Murmu, which have triggered a massive political row.

“The remark made by the Congress MP about the President is highly condemnable. This comment is also an insult to the constitution of India,” Yogi Adityanath said, speaking to news agency ANI.

He also said that the Congress and the MP should apologise to the country. “Moreover, as the President holds the highest constitutional rank in the country, it is also an insult for India. For this condemnable comment, the party and the MP should apologise to India. They can’t look the other way,” he added.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s comment also sparked a huge row in parliament on Thursday. This comes at a time whe several MPs - of the opposition parties - have been suspended this week over what has been called as unruly behaviour.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also sought an apology, saying that Murmu “is the representative of tribals”, being the first president from the community.

“Through such comments, women, as well as the President, have been disrespected,” Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was quoted as sayin by ANI. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and Himachal's Jairam Thakur also joined the criticism.

Meanwhile, the monsoon session has been witnessing stormy proceedings. After days of disruption by opposition MPs, the parliament on Thursday saw protests by BJP leaders.

Amid the controversy, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has said that her party colleague has already apologized for the comments.

(With inputs from ANI)

