Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Oppn raise slogans over 'pellet gun use' during CJP protest; LS adjourned till 2pm
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi maintains that Union home minister Amit Shah was "either culpable or incompetent" over the alleged police action and called for an independent probe monitored by the Supreme Court.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Opposition stage a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex on Thursday morning over the alleged police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20....Read More
The demonstration, just hours before the Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage. The legislation aims to tighten laws against paper leaks and other examination-related malpractices.
Amit Shah either ‘culpable or incompetent,’ says Rahul
Today's protest is expected to focus on the political storm over the alleged police action against students during the July 20 demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi maintains that Union home minister Amit Shah was "either culpable or incompetent" over the alleged police action and called for an independent probe monitored by the Supreme Court.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday backed Gandhi's demand for accountability, accusing the BJP of carrying out a "lethal attack" on young protesters.
In a post on X, Kharge said, "Pellet gun fire was used against our youth, against our students. Either this happened with the authorisation of Home Minister Amit Shah, or it happened without his top-down direction. Both scenarios reflect the irresponsibility of the Home Minister or the Prime Minister... The BJP is guilty of launching a lethal attack on the youth--this is the truth."
SP raises Ram Temple donation issue
The planned protest comes a day after Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs, led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, held a demonstration at Makar Dwar over the alleged theft and misappropriation of offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.
Holding placards and raising slogans of "chadhawa chor, gaddi chor", the SP leaders demanded a high-level investigation into the alleged financial irregularities linked to temple donations.
Lok Sabha clears anti-paper leak bill
The Opposition's protest comes ahead of the Rajya Sabha's debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to strengthen the legal framework against examination-related offences.
Among its key provisions, the Bill proposes stricter punishment for paper leaks, the creation of a Special Task Force to investigate examination-related crimes and the establishment of Special Fast Track Courts to ensure time-bound trials.
The Bill cleared the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after a lengthy debate marked by sharp exchanges between the government and Opposition benches over repeated paper leaks and the government's handling of student protests.
According to the Rajya Sabha's List of Business, discussion on the legislation is scheduled to begin at 2 pm on Thursday.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 11:14:37 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Kangana Ranaut says Rahul Gandhi 'will have to apologise'
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi must apologise for his remarks, accusing him of making serious allegations without evidence.
"He will have to apologise. You cannot spread lies, cannot make such serious allegations, so he will have to apologise," Ranaut told reporters when asked about Gandhi's refusal to apologise.
- 30 Jul 2026, 11:11:50 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: SP MPs protest over Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Samajwadi Party MPs staged a protest in Parliament on Thursday over the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Mandir. The protest comes as the party demands accountability and a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities surrounding the temple donation funds.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 11:06:38 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned on Thursday and will resume at 2 pm, amid continued protests and heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches during the Monsoon Session.
- 30 Jul 2026, 10:50:54 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of disrupting House over 'false' allegations
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: BJP MP Damodar Agarwal on Thursday accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly disrupting Parliament and raising what he called baseless allegations against the government.
Agarwal said Gandhi had first demanded a debate on NEET, then sought the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and was now alleging that Union home minister Amit Shah had ordered a shooting. "Since no shooting actually took place, the question of who fired the shot does not even arise," Agarwal said, accusing the Congress leader of trying to turn a "non-issue into an issue" and incite public discontent, reported ANI.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 10:48:58 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: ‘Yes, he should come,’ says Priyanka Gandhi on Amit Shah attending Parliament
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should attend the House amid the Opposition's demand for answers over the alleged police action against CJP protesters.
Asked whether Shah should come to Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi replied briefly: “Yes, he should come,” reported news agency ANI.
- 30 Jul 2026, 10:45:21 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress MPs protest over police action against CJP protesters
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest at Makar Dwar in Parliament on Thursday against Union home minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters during the July 20 demonstration. The protest comes amid the Opposition's continued attack on the Centre over the crackdown on student-led protests.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 10:43:54 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: 'Speaking the truth shouldn't require an apology,' Congress backs Rahul Gandhi
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh said asking someone to apologise for "speaking the truth" would set a dangerous precedent.
"If one has to apologize in this country for speaking the truth, then a very strange situation will arise," Singh said. Referring to the police action against student protesters, he questioned the use of pellet guns, tear gas shells and AK-47s, asking who would be held accountable. He also accused the BJP-led government of avoiding the issue instead of responding to the allegations, calling its approach "condemnable."
- 30 Jul 2026, 10:25:35 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Discussion on anti-paper leak Bill at 2pm today
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Rajya Sabha is set to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, on Thursday, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha following a marathon debate marked by sharp exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition over paper leaks and the alleged police action against student protesters.
The discussion is scheduled to begin at 2 pm and is expected to continue for nearly seven hours. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Mukul Wasnik are among the Opposition MPs likely to participate in the debate.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 10:16:31 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress seeks discussion on new anti-defection law in Lok Sabha
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the need for a new anti-defection law, reported news agency ANI.
In his notice, Tewari called for legislation that would curb "mass political defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences" while ensuring space for "honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures."
- 30 Jul 2026, 10:13:08 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: SP backs Rahul Gandhi over protest crackdown, alleges 'double standards'
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Backing Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the alleged police action against student protesters, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav accused the BJP of applying "double standards" in fixing responsibility.
"I want to ask the people: when shots were fired in Ayodhya, Mulayam Singh was held responsible for ordering it, yet when shots were fired here, it was attributed to the administration. Just look at the double standards," Yadav said.
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