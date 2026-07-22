Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Ruckus in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla puts NEET paper leak discussion on hold

Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Government told the Opposition it was ready for a discussion on paper leaks today, provided the house was in order, sources told HT. Proceedings in the both Houses were adjourned on Wednesday and will reconvene at 2 pm. ...Read More

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs staged a protest in the Parliamentary premises, wearing black outfits to demonstrate their stance against the Centre over the handling of student protests and exam irregularities.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who joined the demonstration.

Addressing reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said students were raising legitimate concerns and demanding their rights. Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the government over the police action against Congress leaders during the July 20 protest near Lok Kalyan Marg.

Opposition wears black as sign of 'protest'

Earlier, Congress leader Pawan Khera said Opposition MPs wore black as a mark of protest against the government's response to student protests and its refusal to remove Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"All Opposition MPs are wearing black today as a mark of protest against what they have done to the students of this country in the capital city of Delhi, protest against the insistence on Dharmendra Pradhan continuing on his position, protest against the way this Govt has responded to the students' unrest," Khera told ANI.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several other Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police during the party's protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. They were later released.