Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Stage set for anti-paper leak bill debate, Oppn to take call on next course of action
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday allotted 6 hours for the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, in the backdrop of student protests that forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Parliament is set to take up a debate on the new tougher paper leak bill – Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill – on Tuesday, as the BJP government at the Centre continues to face intense backlash over the NEET leak controversy. A stringent bill, which hikes fines and punishment for those convicted of examination paper leaks, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid protests by the Opposition that sought to corner the government over police violence during the recent student protests....Read More
Stage set for fiery debate
After face-off between the ruling NDA and Opposition parties, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla engaged with the floor leaders of various political parties and the two sides reached a consensus to hold a detailed discussion on the bill on Tuesday, HT reported earlier.
Birla allotted six hours for the debate and the Opposition already submitted 93 amendments to the bill, setting the stage for a fiery debate against the backdrop of the student protests that forced Pradhan’s ouster. The former minister walked into Parliament on Monday with a smile to a rousing welcome by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and sloganeering in his favour, drawing criticism from the Congress.
Opposition questions Centre over police excesses
The Opposition sought accountability from Union home minister Amit Shah over allegations of police excesses and the use of pellet guns during the sweeping protests over paper leaks on July 20 that brought the Capital to a halt and ultimately led to the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.
In the evening, officials said that after discussions with speaker Om Birla, all major political parties agreed to discuss the bill starting Tuesday, HT reported earlier.
“During the proceedings, speaker Om Birla urged all parties to recognise that the issue concerns millions of students and youths across the country, as well as the integrity and transparency of competitive examinations. Therefore, a comprehensive and meaningful discussion on the matter was deemed appropriate,” said an official, requesting anonymity.
Opposition to decide on future course of action today
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the Opposition would decide its future course of action on Tuesday over the anti-paper leak bill, while reiterating its demand that the Centre assure students that no injustice would be done to them and provide compensation to the families of those affected amid the ongoing row over the police action on student protesters.
Speaking to reporters, Yadav said the government must clearly state that students would not face any injustice in the future.
"A decision on the course of action will be taken tomorrow. We demand that the government clearly state that no injustice will be done to the students, their families will receive compensation, and they will not face any injustice in the future either," he said.
‘No action on protesters in Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan’
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) informed supporters that the government has “guaranteed” that all FIRs against protesters will be withdrawn and no legal action will be taken against them in the future.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said, “After Bihar and Assam notifications, we have just been guaranteed that no authority will proceed against protesters in Rajasthan,” he said in a post on X, hours after flagging concerns over reports of detentions and arrests in various states.
At around 2am on Tuesday, Das shared a video alongside CJP's legal point of contact Ratna Singh, saying they met some Delhi Police representatives, who were “interlocutors” in the negotiations. “We told them that we're afraid that the government won't keep its promise,” Das said in the clip, referring to the assurance of no legal action against protesters. He said that meeting lasted nearly three years.
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- 28 Jul 2026, 09:17:02 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Kharge says Amit Shah responsible for police violence against protesters
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: On Monday, Congress chief and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge led the charge in the Upper House. “It has never happened in the history of India that boys were beaten and dragged. Amit Shah ji is responsible!”
He posted on X, “It is one of the gravest assaults on democracy in our history. Never before have students been beaten, dragged, and treated like criminals for raising their voices. Home minister Amit Shah must be held accountable! In Bihar, reports indicate use of AK-47 against students. True? Why are students being picked up in BJP ruled states?... Those responsible cannot escape accountability.”
- 28 Jul 2026, 09:10:25 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: What we know about the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The new bill substantially amends the 2024 Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, in line with promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of surging protests by students. The new bill proposes to finish trials within three months from the filing of the charge sheet, a special task force, time-bound probe, and daily proceedings during trial.
According to the proposed law, anyone resorting to “unfair means and offences”, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than “five years but which may extend up to ten years and with fine up to ₹50 lakh”. Similarly, the service provider can be punished with a fine of ₹5 crore and the proportionate cost of exam shall also be recovered from the service provider, who will be barred from any responsibility for a public examination for eight years.
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- 28 Jul 2026, 09:07:46 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Opposition questions Centre over police excesses
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Opposition sought accountability from Union home minister Amit Shah over allegations of police excesses and the use of pellet guns during the sweeping protests over paper leaks on July 20 that brought the Capital to a halt and ultimately led to the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.
In the evening, officials said that after discussions with speaker Om Birla, all major political parties agreed to discuss the bill starting Tuesday, HT reported earlier.
“During the proceedings, speaker Om Birla urged all parties to recognise that the issue concerns millions of students and youths across the country, as well as the integrity and transparency of competitive examinations. Therefore, a comprehensive and meaningful discussion on the matter was deemed appropriate,” said an official, requesting anonymity.
- 28 Jul 2026, 09:06:57 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Om Birla allots 6 hrs for anti-paper leak bill debate
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla allotted six hours for the debate and the Opposition already submitted 93 amendments to the bill, setting the stage for a fiery debate against the backdrop of the student protests that forced Pradhan’s ouster. The former minister walked into Parliament on Monday with a smile to a rousing welcome by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and sloganeering in his favour, drawing criticism from the Congress.
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- 28 Jul 2026, 08:54:11 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Stage set for debate on tougher anti-paper leak bill
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Parliament is set to take up a debate on the new tougher paper leak bill – Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill – on Tuesday, as the BJP government at the Centre continues to face intense backlash over the NEET leak controversy. A stringent bill, which hikes fines and punishment for those convicted of examination paper leaks, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid protests by the Opposition that sought to corner the government over police violence during the recent student protests.