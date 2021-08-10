Parliament passes 6 bills amid protests

NEW DELHI: The last week of Parliament’s monsoon session started with fresh momentum in the government’s legislative agenda on Monday. Both House passed three bills each, ignoring protests and objections of the Opposition.

In the Rajya Sabha, a motion to refer bills to select committees was defeated, some Opposition members staged a walkout in protest against the last-minute inclusion of bills in the day’s agenda -- which gives them little time to prepare.

The government agreed to debate farm issues in the Rajya Sabha—one of the key demands by the Opposition.

But Opposition parties will meet on Tuesday morning to take a call on participation as they’re insisting on a debate on the Pegasus snooping row before any other issue. The quick pace of the passage of bills has also raised doubts on whether the government wants to end the session earlier than scheduled.

Late on Monday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Centre’s scheduled discussion on ‘The agricultural problems and solutions’ has “nothing to do with my notice given on July 23rd on the ongoing farmers’ agitation”, where he had sought a discussion in Parliament over the issue.

The Tribunal Reforms Bill was passed after a division on the motion to refer it to a select committee was defeated with 79 votes against it and 44 in favour. The Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a walkout after the bill was passed, protesting the last-minute inclusion of key bills in the supplementary list of business.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, earlier lashed out at the government over the inclusion of the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill in the supplementary list of business, alleging that it was the government’s way of ensuring the passage of bills.

In the Lok Sabha, the Congress, TMC and some other Opposition parties protested against the introduction of two bills-- The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, and The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021—replacing ordinances.

Congress leader Manish Tewari objected to the introduction of the bill on homeopathy and said, “The manner in which the legislative business is being conducted in this House is in violation of Article 107 of the Constitution. It is in violation of Rules 74 and 76 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.”

TMC’s Saugata Ray alleged, “It will distort the homoeopathy profession,” and demanded a division or voting.

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury also objected to the bill on Indian system of medicine as it was brought in “a brazen manner” and underlined that “for past few days, we have been demanding the discussion on Pegasus.”

The Lok Sabha passed The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) (Amendment) Bill, and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Rajya Sabha cleared Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2021, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Both Houses lauded Indian Olympians, including gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu described it as “the first moment of national awakening in sports” and said “Indian athletes lifted the nation out of the mood of desperation, despondency, dejection and disbelief that prevailed for long due to poor performance in Olympics every four years and heralding an era of confidence and hope.”