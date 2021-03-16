Home / India News / Parliament passes bill to raise upper limit for abortions to 24 weeks in special cases
india news

Parliament passes bill to raise upper limit for abortions to 24 weeks in special cases

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the amendments in the bill have been made after studying global practices and wide consultation within the country.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:51 PM IST
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to raise the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks for "special categories of women" including rape survivors, victims of incest, minors and the differently-abled.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 was passed by voice vote. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha about a year ago.

A demand to send the bill to a select committee of Rajya Sabha was defeated by voice vote, along with some other amendments proposed by members.

"The bill as amended is passed," Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the amendments in the bill have been made after studying global practices and wide consultation within the country.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will not frame any law which harms women. This is to preserve and protect dignity of women," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pakistani intruder shot dead in Ramgarh in J-K’s Samba district

3 new Covid-19 variants reported in India: Government

News updates from HT: JP Nadda's jab at Mamata Banerjee over Batla House case

UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India in April to ‘unlock opportunities’

The minister said the suggestions and objections made to the bill by some members were symbolic in nature and aligned with their party ideology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajya sabha medical termination of pregnancy act harsh vardhan
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP