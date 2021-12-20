Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parliament: Rahul Gandhi moves adjournment motion to discuss Ladakh's statehood
The Congress MP said he wanted to discuss the matter of constituting a committee with stakeholders, including members from the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance to consider their demands.
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of the Constitution.

In his notice asking for leave to move a motion for adjournment of business of the House, the Wayanad MP said he wanted to discuss the matter of constituting a committee with stakeholders, including members from the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance to consider their demands. He also raised the issue of unhindered access to traditional pasture lands in the border areas.

There has been a growing concern among locals over the issue of Ladakh's statehood with a number prominent leaders of the Union territory recently calling for a mass agitation to press for their demand. 

Ladakh was made a Union territory on August 5, 2019, after the Narendra Modi government at the Centre passed a legislation in Parliament to abrogate the special state of Jammu & Kashmir and divide it into two UTs. 

