Sixth Parliament security breach accused Lalit Jha arrested by Delhi Police: Report

Parliament security breach accused Lalit Mohan Jha arrested by Delhi Police, ANI reported. Jha is the sixth accused to have been arrested in connection with the security breach that took place in the Parliament on Wednesday.

The scenes inside the Lok Sabha after an unidentified man jumped from the visitors’ gallery, evaded MPs, and released coloured smoke on Wednesday.(HT_PRINT)

“Lalit Mohan Jha came to the police station on his own. He is being interrogated,” a Delhi Police official told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the fifth accused named Vishal Sharma, who gave shelter to the four people carrying out the security breach, was arrested from Gurugram. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, the two intruders who actually jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from visitors' galleries, were overpowered by the MPs and handed over two the police.

Outside Parliament, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi were found protesting and arrested later. The police have filed terror charges under UAPA against the four people arrested over the security breach. The four accused have been sent to seven-day police custody. The Delhi Police special cell has registered cases under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and 120B and 452 of the Indian Penal Code.During interrogation, the accused had revealed that they wanted to enact revolutionary Bhagat Singh's action of throwing bombs inside the Central Assembly during British rule in India, sources in the Delhi Police told PTI.The Lok Sabha secretariat has suspended eight security personnel for lapses. The suspensions were ordered based on preliminary findings that Sagar and Manoranjan managed to hide gas canisters inside their shoes, which means frisking was not properly done.

