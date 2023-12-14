Parliament security breach: Delhi court sends 4 accused to 7-day police custody

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Thursday sent the four arrested persons involved in the parliament security breach case to seven days police custody.The four accused - Sagar, D Manoranjan, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde - were produced before additional sessions judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur amid heavy security

Security personnel stand guard near Parliament. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The four accused - Sagar, D Manoranjan, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde - were produced before additional sessions judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur amid heavy security in a room packed with lawyers and media persons.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The additional public prosecutors Atul Srivastava and Akhand Pratap Singh, appearing for the state sought 15 days police custody of the four accused.

They submitted that pamphlets and banners were retrieved from the accused where they had declared the prime minister of the country as missing.

The lawyers said that after interrogation it was found that the four accused along with others had conspired to attack the parliament with smoke cannisters to terrify the MPs to cause unrest in the country.

The custody has been sought to conduct in-depth interrogation to unearth the larger conspiracy and to find out the other people involved in the commission of the crime and whether there were any links to enemy countries or other terrorist organisations

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They had also stated that they want to find the actual motive behind the crime and to take them to Lucknow, where they held meetings and from where they had bought customised shoes with cavity for carrying cannisters, and to Mumbai, from where they bought the gas cannisters, and also to Mysore where they had held meetings.

The prosecution also stated that they want to unearth financial transactions and funding behind the crime.

The remand application was opposed by the legal aid counsel Umakant Kataria stating that going by the remand application five days police custody may be granted as the places that they want to take the accused are not very far.

Also Read: Security tightened; no visitors allowed day after Parliament security breach

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court after going through the submissions granted police custody for a period of seven days.

The FIR was filed registered at Parliament Street police station on the complaint of Deputy Director (Security) of Parliament. The police had registered that case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant from discharging public duties), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt assault and wrongful restraint), 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 34 (acts done by several person in furtherance of common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and under sections 16 and 18 of UAPA.

The four accused were arrested on Wednesday night for breaching the security of the parliament. Sharma (27) and Manoranjan (34) had vaulted into the Lok Sabha from the visitor’s gallery and released a yellow smoke while shouting slogans. They were overpowered by the parliamentarians and dragged away by the security.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Neelam (37) and Shinde (25) protested outside the building and opened gas canisters while shouting slogans. The police is also on the lookout for a fifth alleged accomplice, Lalit Jha.

A senior officer of the Delhi Police, who are interrogating the suspects in the Parliament Street Police station, said that all the five suspects were allegedly part of a social media group named Bhagat Singh Fans’ Club and knew each other for one year.

“Three people, including Manoranjan and Shinde, had visited Parliament during the Monsoon session as a part of the recce for this protest. They were aware of the height of the visitors’ gallery from the parliamentarians’ seats and knew that they could jump below without hurting themselves,” said the officer, requesting anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Lok Sabha secretariat has also suspended eight security personnel in the aftermath of the breach.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON