Parliament session LIVE: Amit Shah's Ambedkar remarks stir row
Parliament session LIVE: The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on November 25, is in its last week. The session will conclude on December 20. Today, the Lok Sabha will take up several bills for consideration. These include The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024 and The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024....Read More
Earlier on Tuesday, the Central government introduced in the Lok Sabha two bills aimed at ushering in simultaneous state and national elections amid loud protests by the Opposition.
The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill will be sent to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) for detailed review.
In the Rajya Sabha, Union home minister Amit Shah hit out at the Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family on several issues during a debate on the Constitution in Rajya Sabha.
Concluding the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the 75 years of adoption of the Constitution, Shah said,"They (Cong) did nothing except eulogising Nehru-Gandhi family."
Congress MPs to meet at 10.30am
A meeting of Congress MPs will be held at the CPP (Congress Parliamentary Party) office today at 10.30 am to discuss the strategy for the Floor of the House to raise the issue of Amit Shah's remark on BR Ambedkar in Parliament, reports ANI.
Congress accuses Amit Shah of insulting Ambedkar in Parliament
Parliament session LIVE: The Congress has criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on BR Ambedkar in Parliament and demanded an apology from him.
Shah, in his address in the Rajya Sabha at the conclusion of a two-day discussion in Rajya Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution on Tuesday, had lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name. More details.
Cong MP gives adjournment notice over Amit Shah's remarks
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union home minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar, reports ANI.