Parliament session LIVE: Amit Shah's Ambedkar remarks stir row

Parliament session LIVE: A view of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi.

Parliament session LIVE: The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on November 25, is in its last week. The session will conclude on December 20. Today, the Lok Sabha will take up several bills for consideration. These include The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024 and The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024....Read More

Earlier on Tuesday, the Central government introduced in the Lok Sabha two bills aimed at ushering in simultaneous state and national elections amid loud protests by the Opposition.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill will be sent to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) for detailed review.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union home minister Amit Shah hit out at the Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family on several issues during a debate on the Constitution in Rajya Sabha.

Concluding the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the 75 years of adoption of the Constitution, Shah said,"They (Cong) did nothing except eulogising Nehru-Gandhi family."