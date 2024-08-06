Parliament Session LIVE updates: Bangladesh situation expected to echo in both houses

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Finance (No.2) Bill, 2024, for consideration in Parliament on Tuesday to give effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2024-25. Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) is expected to make a statement in Lok Sabha regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 70th report of the standing committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on 'Employment Generation and Revenue Earning Potential of Fisheries Sector' about the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying....Read More

The unprecedented developments in Bangladesh which forced former Prime Sheikh Hasina to resign and seek temporary shelter in India, is expected also to be on top of the agenda during Parliament session. Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is also expected to make a statement on the issue concerning India's national interest.

Amid the government's plan to amend the Waqf boards act 1995, several Opposition MPs termed the move as an attempt to create division within the society. They are expected to speak against the amendment when it is introduced in Parliament.

Follow all live updates here