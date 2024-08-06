Parliament Session LIVE updates: Bangladesh situation expected to echo in both houses
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Finance (No.2) Bill, 2024, for consideration in Parliament on Tuesday to give effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2024-25. Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) is expected to make a statement in Lok Sabha regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 70th report of the standing committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on 'Employment Generation and Revenue Earning Potential of Fisheries Sector' about the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying....Read More
The unprecedented developments in Bangladesh which forced former Prime Sheikh Hasina to resign and seek temporary shelter in India, is expected also to be on top of the agenda during Parliament session. Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is also expected to make a statement on the issue concerning India's national interest.
Amid the government's plan to amend the Waqf boards act 1995, several Opposition MPs termed the move as an attempt to create division within the society. They are expected to speak against the amendment when it is introduced in Parliament.
Parliament session LIVE updates: LOP Rahul Gandhi joins protest demanding rollback of GST on insurance products
Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi joined the Opposition members protest outside Makar Dwar in Parliament demanding a rollback of 18% GST on medical and life insurance products.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari had raised a similar demand with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Parliament session LIVE updates: EAM Jaishankar briefs all-party meeting in Parliament on Bangladesh
External Affairs minister S Jaishankar briefed an all-party meeting on the current crisis in Bangladesh. "Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," posted the minister on social media platform X
The government is expected to brief its position on the floor of the house in Parliament.
Parliament session LIVE updates: Congress MP Manish Tiwari hopes for discussion on situation in Bangladesh
Congress MP Manish Tewari termed the developments in Bangladesh as "serious and sensitive". “I hope that there would be a discussion on this in both the Houses and govt would facilitate it. It is important to discuss the Bangladesh issue,” said the Congress leader.