Parliament session: RJD MP's ‘astrologer’ jibe; Oppn ‘worried about intention’

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc on Monday questioned the intention of the government to call a session of the Parliament at an unusual time. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha asserted that the session was not a special one as claimed earlier, highlighting that the government was bringing “normal bills that could have waited till Winder session”. RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha.(PTI)

“This is not a Special Session at all. Some astrologer must have said something and the PM believes in all that…Don't say that you have no agenda. The agenda is very clear. We would like to see what the other agendas are. But there is nothing special about it,” the Rajya Sabha member told ANI.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called the government's move “absurd” and said special sessions are usually called for a special agenda

“I have been saying from the beginning that this is quite absurd. Why the government decided to pass so many bills in this Special Session, needs to be clarified by them. Special Sessions are usually called for a special agenda and discussions are held only on that issue, but no clarity has been given by the government if this is a special session or a regular session... We are worried about the real intention of the government,” he said.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien said the government is clueless about whether it is a regular session or a special session.

“…or perhaps, this is just a photo session,” he added.

While announcing the session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi had described it as a "special session". But the government had later made it clear that it was a regular session, the 13th session of the present Lok Sabha and 261st session of Rajya Sabha. Usually, Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions of Parliament are held every year. The Monsoon session was held in July-August while the Winter session is due in November-December.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON