Parliament to censor ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘corrupt’; Opposition asks, ‘What next Vishguru?’

Lok Sabha secretariat's new booklet on the list of unparliamentary words that reportedly includes terms like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’ and ‘Snoopgate’ has drawn criticism from opposition leaders. Even commonly used words like ‘ashamed’, ‘abused, ‘betrayed’, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘incompetent’ – often used by the opposition to describe the government – will be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The revised booklet on unparliamentary words and expressions comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning July 18. During the session, the use of words like ‘anarchist’, ‘Shakuni’, ‘dictatorial’, ‘taanashah’, ‘taanashahi’, ‘Jaichand’, ‘vinash purush’, ‘Khalistani’ and ‘khoon se kheti’ would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses.

Some of the Hindi words listed as unparliamentary include ‘gaddar’, ‘girgit’, ‘chamcha’, ‘chamchagiri’, ‘chelas’, ‘ghadiyali ansu’, ‘apmaan’, ‘asatya’, ‘ahankaar’, ‘corrupt’, ‘kala din’, ‘kala bazaari’ and ‘khareed farokht’.

Reacting to the report, Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien dared the government to suspend him and said he will use all these words in Parliament.

“GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent,” the TMC leader tweeted. “I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy.”

Another TMC MP, Mahua Moitra, tweeted, “Basically govt taken all words used by opposition to describe how BJP destroying India & banned them.”

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh said that all words used to “describe the reality” of the Modi government will now be considered ‘unparliamentary’. “What next Vishguru?”

Words and expressions that are declared unparliamentary by the Chair in state legislatures as well as in the Parliament have been compiled by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for ready reference in the future. However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in expunging words and expressions.

