Parliament to resume today, V-P holds all-party meeting

Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar held a meeting with various floor leaders on Sunday, a day before the Budget session of Parliament was set to resume, and discussed several issues, including how disruptions can be curbed, even as Opposition members signalled they will keep raising issues to confront the government.

The second half of the Budget session is set to resume on Monday and run till April 6, with several key items on agenda. Dhankhar, during the meeting, sought the opinion of the leaders on two key issues: the role of MPs in trying to curb disruption in House, and whether any information can be allowed under Article 105.

Article 105 of the Constitution lays down that “subject to the provisions of this constitution and the rules and standing orders regulating the procedure of Parliament, there shall be freedom of speech in Parliament”. The article assumes importance as many Opposition leaders have cited it to speak on the issues surrounding the Adani Group and other matters.

In his meeting with various floor leaders on Sunday, the Vice President again justified the appointment of his personal staff in 20 House committees, including all eight department-related standing committees.

According to an official present in the meeting, “Dhankhar maintained that he is committed to improve functioning of committees. He argued that the staff are not participating in committees but are there only to provide assistance, research input, and facilitate the functioning of the panels.”

The Rajya Sabha chairman further added that “the objective is optimisation of utilisation of human resources and optimisation of output of committees,” said a second official, who asked not to be named.

In the meeting, various leaders demanded they be allowed to raise all issues concerning the people and mention the Adani Group in the House when the session resumes. Among those making this demand was CPI leader Binoy Viswam.

The financial status of SBI and LIC in respect to their exposure in the Adani group, the alleged misuse of federal agencies, price rise, including the steep hike in the cooking gas price, would be some of the key issues for the Opposition. The focus of the session, however, will remain on the passage of the all-important Finance Bill and the demand for grants for all ministries.

Apart from budget-related business, which is a constitutional obligation, the government has 35 pieces of legislations pending before Parliament.

Congress president and Rajya Sabha’s leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge met Dhankhar and later announced the Opposition parties want discussion on “every burning issue facing the nation”.

“Met @VPIndia, ahead of the forthcoming session of the Parliament to seek his cooperation. We as, Opposition parties are keen to play a constructive role in making the Government accountable and would want discussion on every burning issue facing the nation,” Kharge tweeted.

The US-based short seller Hindenburg’s report on the Adani Group rocked the first half of the session with the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee. But Prime Minister hit back at the Opposition and said that 1.4 billion Indians are his armour. Countering the charges against his government, the PM maintained the Opposition will not be able to make millions who got basic services for the first time believe in those false allegations.

In the meeting, leaders reiterated the demand to discuss the Adani issue and the misuse of central agencies, amid other issues. Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh said: “We told the chairman that we should be able to raise issues including the allegations of irregularities against the Adani group and the misuse of central agencies by the government.” He said his party also reiterated its demand for a JPC to probe into the allegations of irregularities against the Adani group.

The meeting was attended by deputy chairman Harivansh, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, AGP leader Birendra Prasad Baishya, Kerala Congress (M)’s Jose K Mani, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut, CPI’s Viswam, Singh of AAP, V Vijaysai Reddy of YSRCP, CPI-M’s Elamaram Kareem, SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav, JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar of TDP.

BJD leader Amar Patnaik said the party didn’t attend the meeting but the withdrawal of the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna, that offered additional foodgrain for free, and price rise will be their key issues. “We want the free foodgrain scheme to continue. We will also raise that Odisha didn’t get share its due share of 15 lakh houses under PMAY and ask for the women reservation bill to be brought in Parliament,” said Patnaik.