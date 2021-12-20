Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, House adjourned
- The Opposition is likely to continue its protests as it rejected the Centre’s invitation for a meeting to resolve the logjam caused by the suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs.
After a chaotic week and continuous protest by the opposition parties, Parliament on Monday resumed for the final week of the winter session this year. By Friday last week, the Opposition demand in Lok Sabha grew stronger for the resignation of minister of state for home, Ajay Misra ‘Teni’, whose son is a prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
There is also no resolution in sight in the Rajya Sabha as a united opposition rejected the government's outreach to resolve the logjam. Opposition members of the Upper House have been holding a protest at the Gandhi Statue demanding revocation of suspension of the 12 MPs.
A government invitation went to select members of the Opposition including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and the CPI(M) on Sunday, according to news agency PTI. A meeting was to be convened at 10am on Monday by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal.
Meanwhile, the government is expected to table a bill to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, this week raising the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, making it at par with men. A proposal for the same was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 03:32 PM
Majority of India's population vaccinated: Health minister in Rajya Sabha
“Under PM Modi's leadership, with the efforts of our healthcare workers, 88% of first doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered; 58% of second doses administered so far. Majority of the population in India is vaccinated today,” says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Rajya Sabha.
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 03:18 PM
Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021
'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' passed in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".
House adjourned till tomorrow, December 21.
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 03:01 PM
LoP Kharge hits out at Centre over remarks over its invitation to Opposition
On Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi's comment on Centre's invitation to opposition parties, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “It's a cheap statement. No party weakens with such statements. He should first accept that they made a mistake. Did you suspend them as per rules? You suspended them by violating rules. We're saying that the suspensions be revoked. What's wrong with it?”
“You're trying to divide Opposition. 15-16 parties are fighting against this issue together, they call members of only 5 parties to divide us. This divide and rule policy was perhaps given to them by the British. They have nothing to say, so they'll keep saying such things,” he added.
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 02:54 PM
Election Laws (Amendment) Bill has legal drawbacks: Adhir Ranjan Choudhury
“This [Election Laws (Amendment) Bill] should be sent to Standing Committee. This has a lot of legal drawbacks. It is against the Supreme Court verdict and one which violates our privacy. This might strip off lakhs of people of their electoral rights,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 02:09 PM
Causing disturbance, disruption Opposition's mantra: Piyush Goyal
The Opposition does not want Parliament to run. Causing disturbance and disruption is their mantra, says Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal.
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 02:08 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3pm
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 3pm amid Opposition MPs' protest over the suspension of 12 MPs from the House as well as the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 12:50 PM
Aadhaar a proof of residence, not citizenship: Tharoor in Lok Sabha
“Aadhaar only meant to be proof of residence, it's not proof of citizenship. If you're in a position asking Aadhaar for voters, all you're getting is a document that reflects residence, not citizenship. You're potentially giving the vote to non-citizens,” said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha.
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 12:49 PM
Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 tabled in Lok Sabha
The 'Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' introduced in Lok Sabha. House adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by the Opposition.
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 12:48 PM
Opposition MPs to conduct march from Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk
Opposition MPs will conduct a march from Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk at 12:30pm tomorrow, demanding the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case.
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 11:53 AM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm after Opposition ruckus.
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 10:53 AM
PM Modi holds meeting with key ministers to discuss government strategy for ongoing Winter Session
PM Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with senior ministers including Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal, in Parliament, to discuss various issues and government strategy for the ongoing Winter Session.
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 10:31 AM
Opposition parties to not attend meeting called by Centre to end logjam in Rajya Sabha
Opposition parties have decided not to attend meeting called by the government to end logjam in Rajya Sabha.
In an internal meeting of opposition parties this morning, leaders concluded the invitation for talks to 5 parties is a ploy to divide the opposition.
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 09:54 AM
More notices flow in from Opposition in both Houses
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 08:56 AM
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, demands "immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Teni".
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 08:25 AM
Congress leader Manish Tewari hits out at Centre
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 08:23 AM
Centre likely to table bill to raise women's marriage age to 21 years
The government has decided to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men. The Centre had on Wednesday cleared a proposal for the same. The proposed bill may also seek to make consequential changes to various personal laws relating to marriage of different communities to ensure a uniform marriage age, PTI reported