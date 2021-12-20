Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, House adjourned

After a chaotic week and continuous protest by the opposition parties, Parliament on Monday resumed for the final week of the winter session this year. By Friday last week, the Opposition demand in Lok Sabha grew stronger for the resignation of minister of state for home, Ajay Misra ‘Teni’, whose son is a prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

There is also no resolution in sight in the Rajya Sabha as a united opposition rejected the government's outreach to resolve the logjam. Opposition members of the Upper House have been holding a protest at the Gandhi Statue demanding revocation of suspension of the 12 MPs.

A government invitation went to select members of the Opposition including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and the CPI(M) on Sunday, according to news agency PTI. A meeting was to be convened at 10am on Monday by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to table a bill to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, this week raising the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, making it at par with men. A proposal for the same was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.