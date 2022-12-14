Parliament highlights: Both houses adjourned till 11am Thursday

Parliament Winter Session 2022 highlights: A day after a massive ruckus rocked the Parliament proceedings over the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with floor leaders of all opposition parties at 10 am today to discuss the Tawang faceoff and other issues ahead of the proceedings. The BJP parliamentary party meet was also held at Parliament Library Building.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in both houses of Parliament on the Tawang clash. In similar statements in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Singh said that there were “no fatalities or serious injuries".

The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on Centre's agenda in this session.