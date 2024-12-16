Parliament Winter Session Live: Rajya Sabha to hold Constitution debate today

Parliament Winter Session Live: The final week of the Winter Session of Parliament commences on Monday and the Rajya Sabha will begin a two-day debate on the Constitution, which completed 75 years on November 26. The Lok Sabha held the Constitution debate on Friday and Saturday, which is otherwise a non-working day....Read More

Meanwhile, the government is likely to defer the introduction of the constitutional amendment bill to pave the way for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, two persons aware of the matter indicated.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill) were earlier listed for Monday but are now likely to be moved in the Lok Sabha later in the week, they said, asking not to be named.

The second of these bills seeks to align the elections of the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the National Capital Territory of Delhi

The Bills are now expected to be brought on Tuesday.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 25 and will conclude on Friday.