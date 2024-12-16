Parliament Winter Session Live: Rajya Sabha to hold Constitution debate today
Parliament Winter Session Live: The final week of the Winter Session of Parliament commences on Monday and the Rajya Sabha will begin a two-day debate on the Constitution, which completed 75 years on November 26. The Lok Sabha held the Constitution debate on Friday and Saturday, which is otherwise a non-working day....Read More
Meanwhile, the government is likely to defer the introduction of the constitutional amendment bill to pave the way for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, two persons aware of the matter indicated.
The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill) were earlier listed for Monday but are now likely to be moved in the Lok Sabha later in the week, they said, asking not to be named.
The second of these bills seeks to align the elections of the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the National Capital Territory of Delhi
The Bills are now expected to be brought on Tuesday.
The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 25 and will conclude on Friday.
Parliament Winter Live: AAP's Sanjay Singh gives notice over Delhi's law and order situation
Parliament Winter Live: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh has moved a suspension of business notice, demanding a discussion on the law and order situation in Delhi.
Singh's letter read, “I would like to draw your attention to the rapidly rising crime and deteriorating law and order in Delhi. Delhi, which is the administrative centre of the country, has now become a hub of crime. The incidents happening here are posing a serious threat to the safety of not only citizens but also public representatives.”
Parliament Winter Live: Congress MP says Rajya Sabha to discuss ‘positive and negative aspects’ of Constitution
Parliament Winter Live: The Rajya Sabha will discuss “all positive and negative aspects” of the Constitution, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, and alleged that constitutional posts were being “misused” and Dalit and backward classes were being “oppressed.”
Parliament Winter Live: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut accuses govt of ‘working against Constitution’
Parliament Winter Live: Speaking to the media, Raut accused the Narendra Modi govt of “working against the Constitution of India.”
Raut also claimed that the judiciary and Election Commission were under the “pressure” of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.