'Typical patriarchy': Priyanka Gandhi responds to ‘Palestine’ handbag outcry

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday stirred up a storm in Parliament with her choice of Palestine-themed handbag, which received severe criticism from BJP leaders. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's handbag carried the word "Palestine" and Palestinian emblems,(PTI)

However, her response to her political rivals quickly went viral after she questioned the rooted patriarchy amid this criticism.

On being asked by the reporters about BJP leaders questioning the appropriateness of her outfit, which was a clear display of solidarity with Palestine, Vadra said, "No one will decide what would I wear."

"Who is going to decide what clothes I am going to wear? This is typical patriarchy, deciding what a woman should wear," Priyanka Vadra told a reporter.

The Wayanad MP's handbag carried the word "Palestine" and Palestinian emblems, including a watermelon, which is seen as a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

Priyanka Gandhi's stance on Palestine conflict

In a show of support for the people of Palestine, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carried a bag to Parliament that had "Palestine" emblazoned on it.

The Congress general secretary has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians since the onset of the conflict, a stance which is against India's official line regarding the issue.

In June, she slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what Vadra had said were the Israel government's "genocidal actions" in Gaza, as she accused him and his government of "barbarism".

Vadra had said it was no longer enough to speak up for the civilians, mothers, fathers, doctors, nurses, aid workers, journalists, teachers, writers, poets, senior citizens and the thousands of innocent children who were being wiped out day after day by the "horrific genocide" taking place in Gaza.

Priyanka Gandhi on Bangladesh

Apart from her bad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks on the ongoing Bangladesh conflict were also the highlight of the day.

In her Zero Hour reference, Priyanka sought the government's support for those who are in pain because of the attacks.

"The government should raise the issue of atrocities on minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. Should discuss this with Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain," she said.