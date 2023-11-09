close_game
Parliament Winter Session from December 4 to December 22, 15 sittings in 19 days

ByHT News Desk
Nov 09, 2023 06:25 PM IST

The Winter Session has been deferred owing to the elections in five states and will begin a day after the results are announced.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 4 and will continue till December 22 having 15 sittings spread over 19 days. "Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session," Union minister of parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi tweeted. The results of the assembly elections in five states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be announced on December 3. This will be the first full session in the new Parliament building.

The Winter Session of Parliament usually begins in November but this time it has been deferred to December because of the ongoing elections.

Three key bills which seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act are likely to be taken up for consideration during the session. The bill on the appointment of chief election commissioner and election commissioners may also come up in this session. Introduced in the Monsoon session, the government had not pushed for its passage in the special session of Parliament amid protests from the opposition and former chief election commissioners as it seeks to bring on a par the status of the CEC and ECs with that of the cabinet secretary. At present, they enjoy the status of a Supreme Court judge.

In September, a Special Parliament Session was held in which the proceedings shifted from the old building to the new one and the historic women's reservation bill was passed.

Sign out