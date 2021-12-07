Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm as Opposition MPs protest
Proceedings in both houses of Parliament on Wednesday, day 7 of the ongoing Winter session of Parliament, are currently underway. The session has, thus far, been marred by opposition protests over issues such as the repeal of the three central farm laws, suspension of 12 opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the session, and, on Monday, the killing of civilians in Nagaland by security forces, in what the Centre and the Army has described as a case of ‘mistaken identity.’
The Winter session, which began on November 29, is scheduled to conclude on December 23.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 12:27 PM
Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continue sit-in protest
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan join the sit-in protest by the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs at the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises.
-
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 11:38 AM
NPP gives adjournment motion notice in LS over AFSPA
National People's Party (NPP) MP Agatha Sangma gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the demand to repeal AFSPA.
-
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 11:12 AM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid demand by Opposition MPs for the revocation of suspension of 12 members of the House.
-
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 11:10 AM
BJP's Sushil Modi gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha
BJP MP Sushil Modi gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha seeking removal of an MPs discretionary power to exclusive quota for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya.
-
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 10:30 AM
Cong RS member gives adjournment motion notice over MSP Act
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda gives adjournment motion notice over farmers demand for MSP Act, compensation and job for the families of the farmers who died during agitation and withdrawal of cases filed against them.
-
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 10:02 AM
Farmers' issue: Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment in Lok Sabha over farmers issue.
-
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 09:24 AM
Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over reports of China setting up villages near Arunachal Pradesh and Doklam.