Parliament winter session live updates: Over 20 suspension notices moved in RS to discuss security breach
Parliament winter session live updates: Check out all the developments from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Winter Session here.
Parliament winter session live updates: After one of the major security breaches on December 13, when the country marked 22 years since the 2001 terror attack in Parliament, proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed disruptions. The Opposition demanded a statement from Union minister Amit Shah whereas, several demanded his resignation.
After instances of ruckus, 14 MPs, including Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien, were suspended on Friday. The last week of the Winter Session is likely to notice upheaval over Wednesday's security breach incident.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to revoke the suspension of 13 parliamentarians. “Considering the fact that the Members who have been suspended on account of 'unruly conduct' were pressing for an explanation from the Government on very troubling issues, to me, it appears to be appropriate to hear them on their concerns and points of view. Considering the factors that led to the suspension of 13 members in the recent days, I would urge that the matter be re-looked into holistically and appropriate action taken to revoke the suspension and restore order in the House,” he wrote to the Speaker.
Meanwhile, the government is likely to move the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha today. The Union government also aims to push through the three new criminal codes and the bill on a panel to select election commissioners before the winter session ends.
- Dec 18, 2023 09:26 AM IST
Winter session Live: Suspension of MPs has ‘no link’ with Parl security breach, says Om Birla
Three days after the major security breach in the Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote a letter to all the members of Parliament, saying that there is no link between the security breach and the recent suspension of 13 MPs from the Lower House. On December 13, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery above the chamber and threw smoke canisters inside the Parliament, triggering panic on the day India marked 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks.
“It is indeed unfortunate that some Members and political parties are linking the decision of the House to suspend some members from the service of the House to the incident which occurred on December 13, 2023," Birla said. Read moreDec 18, 2023 09:09 AM IST
Winter session Live: Over 20 notices moved in Rajya Sabha to discuss Parliament security breach
INDIA party MPs submitted more than 20 notices for Suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha to discuss Parliament security breach.Dec 18, 2023 08:57 AM IST
Winter session Live: Adjournment notices moved in Lok Sabha
Dec 18, 2023 08:24 AM IST
- DMK MP T Siva gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Dec 13 Parliament security breach incident
- Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment Motion notice to discuss "efforts to restore normalcy and safeguard the life of all citizens of Manipur"
- Winter session of Parliament | Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice to discuss Parliament security breach incident
Winter session Live: Govt aims to push through 3 new criminal codes
The Union government aims to push through the three new criminal codes and the bill on a panel to select election commissioners before the winter sessions ends, according to people aware of the matter, even as Opposition-led protests over the Parliament security breach have paralysed both Houses for two consecutive days. Read moreDec 18, 2023 08:02 AM IST
Winter session Live: Adhir Chowdhury urges LS Speaker to revoke MPs' suspension
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, in a written letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urged for revocation of suspension of 13 Opposition MPs saying that they should be given a fair hearing of their concerns in the wake of the December 13 Parliament security breach incident.
