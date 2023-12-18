Parliament winter session live updates: Over 20 suspension notices moved in RS to discuss security breach

Parliament winter session live updates: After one of the major security breaches on December 13, when the country marked 22 years since the 2001 terror attack in Parliament, proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed disruptions. The Opposition demanded a statement from Union minister Amit Shah whereas, several demanded his resignation. Inside view of the Rajya Sabha(ANI)

After instances of ruckus, 14 MPs, including Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien, were suspended on Friday. The last week of the Winter Session is likely to notice upheaval over Wednesday's security breach incident.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to revoke the suspension of 13 parliamentarians. “Considering the fact that the Members who have been suspended on account of 'unruly conduct' were pressing for an explanation from the Government on very troubling issues, to me, it appears to be appropriate to hear them on their concerns and points of view. Considering the factors that led to the suspension of 13 members in the recent days, I would urge that the matter be re-looked into holistically and appropriate action taken to revoke the suspension and restore order in the House,” he wrote to the Speaker.

Meanwhile, the government is likely to move the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha today. The Union government also aims to push through the three new criminal codes and the bill on a panel to select election commissioners before the winter session ends.