Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Three news bills to be introduced today, Amit Shah to push women reservation
- Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE Updates: Here is all you need to know about what is happening in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.
Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE updates: Significant bills and decisions have been made in the first few days of the winter session 2023 of the Parliament, with two historic bills regarding Jammu and Kashmir passed in Rajya Sabha on Day 6 of the winter session, on December 11.
The Rajya Sabha passed unanimously the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Day 6 of the winter session, shortly after the Supreme Court upheld the judgment of the abrogation of Article 370, in favour of taking away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Supreme Court in its verdict on Article 370 rejected the petitioners' case and upheld the Presidential order passed regarding the same. The five-judge bench also asked the Election Commission to hold polls in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.
Meanwhile, suspended Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has decided to move the Supreme Court to challenge her suspension regarding the cash for query case, involving businessman Darshan Hiranandani. Moitra was suspended from the Parliament on grounds of ‘unethical conduct’ after she was accused of taking bribes from Hiranandani in exchange for posing questions in Parliament.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 08:15 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Repealing and Amending Bill in RS today
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has plans to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and amend an enactment. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 08:07 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Three news bills to be introduced today
The three new bills set to be introduced in the Parliament are -
Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill will replace CrPC, and will now have 533 sections
Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, which will replace the IPC, will have 356 sections instead of the earlier 511 sections
Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, which will replace the Evidence Act, will now have 170 sections instead of the earlier 167
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 07:57 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: 33 pc reservation bill today
It is likely that Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce in Parliament a bill to reserve 33 percent seat in the assemblies of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 07:44 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Chief Election Commissioner bill today
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will be moving the Chief Election Commission Bill in the Parliament today in order to regulate the appointment, term and conditions of the Chief Election Commissioner in the ECI.
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 07:34 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Three new criminal law bills likely today
It is expected that Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce three new bills on criminal law today in the Parliament to replace the existing criminal law bills, after recommendations by various parliamentary panels.
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 07:19 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Mahua Moitra's vow to fight against expulsion
Recently expelled from the Lok Sabha in the 'cash-for-query' case, TMC leader Mahua Moitra conveyed a resolute message to her constituency, Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat, emphasising her commitment to the ongoing battle and pledging to remain steadfast in the fight against perceived injustice. (PTI)
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 06:48 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: 2 bills on J-K passed in Rajya Sabha
The Rajya Sabha unanimously passed two bills surrounding J-K on Monday - Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 - shortly after the Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370.