Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Three news bills to be introduced today, Amit Shah to push women reservation

Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE updates: Significant bills and decisions have been made in the first few days of the winter session 2023 of the Parliament, with two historic bills regarding Jammu and Kashmir passed in Rajya Sabha on Day 6 of the winter session, on December 11.

The Rajya Sabha passed unanimously the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Day 6 of the winter session, shortly after the Supreme Court upheld the judgment of the abrogation of Article 370, in favour of taking away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court in its verdict on Article 370 rejected the petitioners' case and upheld the Presidential order passed regarding the same. The five-judge bench also asked the Election Commission to hold polls in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, suspended Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has decided to move the Supreme Court to challenge her suspension regarding the cash for query case, involving businessman Darshan Hiranandani. Moitra was suspended from the Parliament on grounds of ‘unethical conduct’ after she was accused of taking bribes from Hiranandani in exchange for posing questions in Parliament.