Parliamentary panel recommends action plan for future health emergencies

From setting up a national policy on combating health emergencies to introducing a mechanism for bridging the digital divide faced by students, were some of the recommendations made by a parliamentary committee led by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, which laid a report titled ‘Covid-19 Pandemic: Global Response, India’s Contributions and the Way Forward’, in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Taking a view of the lessons learnt through the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee recommended that the government should come out with a ready-to-act plan to rule out any shortage of medicines, equipment or reagents during another national health emergency.

The committee called for the government to work out a national policy on combating viral diseases with the potential of spiralling into global pandemics.

For addressing health crises, the committee advocated for a “whole of government approach” towards prevention, containment and management of viral and other diseases.

The PP Chaudhary-led committee also expressed concern over the “ground-level ineffectiveness” of implementing the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme among migrant workers.

The reasons ascribed for the supposed ineffectiveness are the lack of financial literacy and awareness among migrant workers about various schemes.

“The committee reiterate their earlier recommendation and desires an early action taken reply on the issue of creation of a national database of migrant workers and implementation of ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme as it is the lifesaver for migrant workers even in the post-Covid times.”

Along with the committee, activist groups such as Satark Nagrik Sangathan and Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan have criticised the implementation of the One Nation One Ration Card and installing POS devices at ration shops.

“Point of sale (POS) devices put at all ration shops in July to operationalise One Nation One Ration is exacerbating exclusions. No bypass in policy in case biometrics fails authentication. Those doing hard physical labour & elderly are worst impacted. Biometric failure means no ration,” said the DRRAA criticising the implementation of the One Nation One Ration scheme.

Commenting on the nature of education during the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee highlighted the difficulties faced by students, such as the digital divide, availability of devices and lack of connectivity.

“The committee, therefore, reiterate that such mechanism should be chalked out to bridge the digital divide and keep us ready for handling any such situation in future and disseminate online learning through private channels besides the DD channel.”

However, the report highlights the lack of job opportunities for Gulf returnees, noting, “The committee appreciate the efforts made by the Government but feels that a lot remains to be done keeping in view the fact that about 7,16,662 workers have returned from the Gulf countries due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and job connect has been established with only 7495 candidates.”

“The committee desire that with the gradual ebbing of the pandemic, all out efforts should be made to facilitate such workers in getting jobs in tune with their skills and competencies in India and Abroad,” said the report.