The government has not prorogued or officially discontinued the monsoon session of Parliament, 29 days after its proceedings ended on August 13, leading to the Opposition’s criticism that the Centre “is manufacturing suspense in the hope that it’ll rattle the opposition.”

The Union cabinet cannot request the President to promulgate an ordinance under Article 123 if a session is not prorogued. Currently, both Houses have been adjourned sine die. (Sansad TV File)

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Usually, a session is prorogued by the President following a Union cabinet decision, a few days after the proceedings come to an end. Proroguing a session means that it has been closed after the scheduled time of the session is over. If it is not discontinued, the government can not advise the President to call another session.

The Union cabinet cannot request the President to promulgate an ordinance under Article 123 if a session is not prorogued. Currently, both Houses have been adjourned sine die.

Congress’s Rajya Sabha chief whip Jairam Ramesh wrote on X, “So today, the Modi government has smashed its own record from 2015 and set a new one. The gap between the indefinite adjournment of Parliament and the end of its session has now stretched to 29 days. In the 2015 monsoon session, this gap was 28 days. In the 2026 monsoon session, this gap keeps growing day by day, and there’s no clear prospect in sight of the session wrapping up anytime soon. Normally, this gap is just three or four days.”

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{{^usCountry}} Jairam alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to muster a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to give another push to the Constitution amendment bill for women's reservation to increase the Lok Sabha’s strength to 815 seats from the current tally of 543. The bill would also propose raising the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats from the current 550 to 850. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jairam alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to muster a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to give another push to the Constitution amendment bill for women's reservation to increase the Lok Sabha’s strength to 815 seats from the current tally of 543. The bill would also propose raising the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats from the current 550 to 850. {{/usCountry}}

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“It’s crystal clear that the Union Home Minister is badly stung by the crushing defeat he and his government suffered in the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026, due to his own massive arrogance. Now, he’s scheming a comeback by dishonorably rounding up a two-thirds majority to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. He’s already sown discord in the three parties that voted against the bill on April 17, 2026, and he’s using threats, intimidation, and temptations to flip the stance of others who voted against it,” the Congress leader alleged.

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Ramesh claimed that the government doesn’t have the numbers to pass a constitutional amendment bill. “By not wrapping up the monsoon session, the self-proclaimed Chanakya probably thinks he’s playing mind games and testing psychological ploys. But that’s plain foolishness, because the government can summon a session of Parliament whenever it wants and for whatever purpose it chooses. He’s just manufacturing suspense in the hope that it’ll rattle the opposition. He can keep living in that delusion. Why is the Modi government refusing to call an all-party meeting to discuss its delimitation proposals and build the broadest possible consensus—when that’s exactly what the country needs? Since mid-March 2026, all opposition parties have been consistently demanding it. Why this secrecy and mystery on a matter so vital to the foundations of the Indian Republic?” he said.

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While Ramesh called it manufacturing suspense, Trinamool Congress said the government doesn’t have numbers. “29 days since Monsoon Session 2026 ended, and Parliament has STILL not been prorogued. Yet another dubious @narendramodi government record, as it desperately tries to manufacture a corrupt two-thirds majority to bulldoze through Delimitation. These are just devious psy-ops and trying to keep alive the suspense that a special session could be summoned anytime to bulldoze through delimitation. The truth is : the Modi regime DOESN’T HAVE THE NUMBERS. NO ONE wants to line up with a discredited government whose leader is rapidly losing credibility. GAME OVER, MODIJI. India’s youth has seen through your headline management and political trickery,” TMC lawmaker Sagarika Ghose wrote on X.

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HT has reached out to the government, but has not received a response.

The government had delayed proroguing the budget session of 2026 and later called a special session in April this year to pass the Constitution amendment bill to increase the size of the Lok Sabha. The bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, failing to secure the two-thirds majority required to pass a Constitution amendment bill.