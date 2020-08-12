Parth is immature, don’t give any importance to what he says: Sharad Pawar

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:42 IST

Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), appears to be miffed with his grand-nephew Parth Pawar, the son of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, as he described him “immature”.

The veteran politician was reacting to Parth’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the death of actor Sushant Singh, who had died by suicide at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

His statement also sparked off speculations about differences within the Pawar clan, which had seen open revolt by Ajit and a few other NCP lawmakers last November.

They had got together with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and had hurriedly cobbled together a Maharashtra government that barely lasted for 80 hours, as most NCP legislators, who were loyal to the party chief, refused to side with the rebel faction.

“I give no importance to what my grand-nephew says. He is immature. I have 100% trust in Maharashtra and Mumbai Police,” Pawar told media persons at the YB Chavan Centre on Wednesday.

He, however, added that there is no reason to oppose the CBI investigation. “But, if someone still wants a CBI probe, then there is no reason to oppose it,” he said.

On July 27, Parth had met the state home minister, Anil Deshmukh, who is also from the NCP, and demanded a CBI investigation in the Rajput death case.

Parth’s demand was contrary to the stand taken by Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government, in which NCP is one of the partners along with the Shiv Sena and the Congress.

Earlier, the state government had handed over the probe to the Mumbai Police.

“With the whole country, especially youth, seeking a proper investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, I urged Anil Deshmukh to take national emotions into consideration and initiate a CBI investigation,” Parth had tweeted in which he had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amir Shah.

Parth had contested last year’s Lok Sabha election from Naval constituency in Maharashtra against the wishes of the NCP chief.

However, he had lost the parliamentary election to a Shiv Sena-BJP candidate.