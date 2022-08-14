Home / India News / India observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, PM pays tribute to victims

India observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, PM pays tribute to victims

Published on Aug 14, 2022 09:35 AM IST
  • India is observing the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day for the first time after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared during his last year's Independence Day speech.
HT News Desk

As India is observing the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to those who lost their lives in the communal riots during the partition of the country. He also hailed the resilience and grit shown by those who suffered from the partition.

“Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition , and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history,” the prime minister tweeted.

In his last year's Independence Day speech, PM Modi had declared August 14 to be observed as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day".

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also recalled the sufferings of people during the partition as hundreds of thousands were displaced after the creation of Pakistan. Calling it one of the “darkest moments in Indian history”, Sarma said that the partition dealt mighty blow to “Akhand Bharat”, or undivided India.

“One of the darkest moments in Indian history, Partition wreaked havoc upon millions of countrymen & dealt mighty blow to Akhand Bharat. On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I recall the sufferings of people resulting from evil machinations of British Raj & newly-formed Pakistan,” he said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the partition and extended condolences to their families.

“Lakhs of innocent civilians lost their lives and crores of citizens suffered inhuman suffering during the sad Partition of India due to the destructive religious mindset,” he wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

