Home / India News / Partly overcast weather, light rain likely in Delhi
india news

Partly overcast weather, light rain likely in Delhi

Published on Oct 05, 2021 09:30 AM IST
The weather department has predicted light rain in the national capital of Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/File)
By HT Correspondent

Partly overcast weather with light rain is likely in Delhi on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said and added the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 35 and minimum 26 degrees C.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 25.7, four notches above normal, and the maximum 36.4 degrees C, or two degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am was 94, which is in the satisfactory category. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 91.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

On Tuesday, the Union earth science ministry’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the satisfactory category with PM10 as the main pollutant because of dry air coming from the north-west of India along with local pollution under very mild rainfall. With the presence of dry condition AQI will remain satisfactory to moderate for next three days.”

On Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal warned Delhi’s air quality will start deteriorating in a few days as he released a 10-point winter action plan to check it. He said the plan will help combat air pollution in Delhi, which deteriorates during winter including due to stubble burning by the farmers.

“I have been posting Delhi’s air quality recordings since September 15, and we have seen that Delhi’s pollution levels are in control. But since the central and neighbouring state governments have not done much to help farmers, Delhi’s air quality will start deteriorating in a few days because of stubble burning,” Kejriwal said.

