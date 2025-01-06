Parts of Delhi get light rain, air quality remains poor, mercury dips to 9.6°C

Parts of Delhi received light rain on Monday even as the air quality remained poor and the mercury dipped to 9.6°C. An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 320 (very poor) was recorded at 9am on Monday compared to 339 (very poor) at 4pm on Sunday. The maximum temperature was expected to settle around 18°C on Monday compared to 18.6°C a day earlier. The maximum temperature was expected to settle around 18°C on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Weather stations in south-west, west and north Delhi recorded rain. Palam recorded 1mm of rain until 8:30am, Najafgarh 2.5mm, Pitampura, Pusa 0.5mm. Trace rainfall was recorded at the Ridge. No rain was recorded at Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi’s weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a dip in both maximum and minimum temperatures was likely from Tuesday as cold northwesterly winds were expected to start blowing from snow-clad mountains. The mercury was likely to dip to 7°C by Wednesday.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather’s vice president Mahesh Palawat said a western disturbance led to the rain. He added the weather system will also lead to fresh snowfall. “From Tuesday, strong northwesterly winds are likely, which will lead to a dip in mercury again.”

The rain was expected to improve Delhi’s air quality to the “poor” range by Tuesday.