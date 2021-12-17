Parts of Delhi to receive light drizzle today

Some parts of the national capital are expected to receive light drizzle on Friday under the influence of a western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department said. However, this is unlikely to significantly impact the city’s air quality, which stayed in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday.

Delhi is also likely to record shallow fog on Friday, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 20 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) on Friday morning stayed ‘very poor’, with the hourly average AQI recording 367 at 7am. The city recorded an overall AQI of 368 (very poor), according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s bulletin on Thursday, marginally worse than 363 on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded a relatively cold day on Thursday, with the maximum temperature settling at 19.8 degrees Celsius – three degrees below normal for this time of the season, even as the minimum temperature rose for the third day, touching 8.7°C.

Thursday’s maximum was the lowest so far this season in the city, showed data. It was 19.8°C on December 3 as well.

Scientists from the IMD also said the temperature is likely to fall below 6 degrees C from Saturday.

RK Jenamani, scientist at the IMD, said this western disturbance is fairly weak, like the previous two in the first week of December, and will bring Delhi minimal rain.

“It will bring snow to the mountains, but very little will change for Delhi,” he said.