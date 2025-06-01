Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
Passenger returning from Bangkok caught at Mumbai airport for carrying venomous snakes, turtles

PTI |
Jun 01, 2025 07:19 PM IST

During a baggage search, the Customs officials found 48 highly venomous viper snakes and five turtles.

An Indian who arrived at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Thailand was found to be carrying 48 highly venomous snakes and five turtles, an official said on Sunday.

Customs officials discovered 48 highly venomous viper snakes and five turtles during the search at Mumbai airport(Pixabay/Representational)
Customs officials discovered 48 highly venomous viper snakes and five turtles during the search at Mumbai airport(Pixabay/Representational)

Customs officials intercepted the passenger on Saturday night after he got down from a flight from Bangkok, he said.

During a search of his baggage, the Customs officials discovered 48 highly venomous viper snakes and five turtles, he said.

A team from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) assisted in the identification and handling of these species, he said.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau has ordered that the reptiles be sent back to the country from where they had been brought, as per the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, the official added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
