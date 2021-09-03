Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Passengers from Brazil, South Africa can leave airport only if tested Covid-19 negative
india news

Passengers from Brazil, South Africa can leave airport only if tested Covid-19 negative

The order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Jawaid Akhtar said strict tele-monitoring of these passengers should be ensured.
By Press Trust Of India, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Those coming from Brazil and South Africa will have to wait at the airport for test results and be allowed to leave only after testing negative.

The Karnataka government has made RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers from select countries arriving at airports in the State even if they possess a negative Covid-19 report.

However, those coming from Brazil and South Africa will have to wait at the airport for test results and be allowed to leave only after testing negative.

“The passengers arriving from the UK, Europe, (the) Middle East, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe on arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport and other entry airports in Karnataka shall provide the sample and leave the airport for further compliance as per the Standard Operating Procedure,” an order said on Wednesday.

The order further said, “The passengers arriving from Brazil and South Africa after providing the samples at Kempegowda International Airport/ other entry airports shall wait for the results at the airport. They shall leave the airport only after testing negative”.

The order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Jawaid Akhtar said strict tele-monitoring of these passengers should be ensured.

RELATED STORIES

He also said in his order that the protocols should be periodically reviewed according to the scenario of COVID-19 in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NGT does not have suo motu powers: Centre to SC

Speaker seeks meet on House decorum

Karnataka: Cop arrested for forcing Dalit man to drink urine

Covid vaccine drive falls behind in Karnataka rural areas: Data
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP