Passing out parade of IPS probationers today, 144 officer trainees to take part

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad is set to hold the passing out parade of the 72nd batch of the Indian Police Academy (IPS) probationers on Friday. Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai will be the chief guest at the event, according to an official release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week virtually interacted with the IPS probationers, who are about to graduate from the academy. PM Modi called for the need to do away with the negative perception of police among people while highlighting their role including in the fight against terrorism and underlining the need for better conduct.

As many as 144 trainee officers, including 33 women officers, of the police academy, will be participating in the passing out parade, SVPNPA director Atul Karwal told news agency PTI. Out of the 34 foreign probationer trainees this time, 10 are from Nepal Police, 12 from Royal Bhutan, seven from the Maldives Police Service and five are from the Mauritius Police Force, according to the director of the academy.

This year both the top positions have gone to two women officers -- Ranjeeta Sharma and Shreya Gupta. Ranjeeta Sharma, of the Rajasthan IPS cadre, was dubbed the best all-around probationer and will be receiving the Prime Minister's baton and the home ministry's revolver.

On the other hand, Shreya Gupta of the Tamil Nadu cadre was adjudged as the second-best all-around probationer, according to the SVPNPA director. She will be receiving the Bhubanananda Misha Memorial Trophy.

The police academy parade this year will see the maximum number of officer trainees allowed to two states -- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Both states have each been accorded four trainees each.

Complimenting the officer trainees for successful completion of training, the SVPNPA director said the training involved 15 weeks of foundation course training and 30 weeks of Phase-I of Basic Course. This was followed by 28 weeks of District Practical Training at respective cadres/states and 29 weeks of Phase-II of Basic Course at SVPNPA, the release added.