IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Patanjali claims Coronil gets Ayush Ministry certification as per WHO scheme
New Delhi: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that there was a need to increase farm output and farmers income.(Courtesy-Mint Photo)
New Delhi: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that there was a need to increase farm output and farmers income.(Courtesy-Mint Photo)
india news

Patanjali claims Coronil gets Ayush Ministry certification as per WHO scheme

Patanjali had earlier introduced Ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 last year, when the pandemic was at its peak. However, it had to face severe criticism as it lacked scientific evidence.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Haridwar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:39 PM IST

Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved on Friday said Coronil has now received certification from Ayush Ministry as per World Health Organization (WHO) certification scheme.

The company claimed that it is the first evidence-based medicine to fight Covid-19.

The medicine was launched here at an event which was presided by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme," said Patanjali in a statement.

Under CoPP, Coronil can now be exported to 158 countries.

Commenting on the development Swami Ramdev said, Coronil will help the humanity while providing affordable treatment based on naturopathy.

On the basis of presented data, the Ministry of Ayush has recognised Coronil Tablet as a medicine for "supporting measure in Covid-19."

Patanjali had earlier introduced Ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 last year, when the pandemic was at its peak.

However, it had to face severe criticism as it lacked scientific evidence.

Then, the Ayush Ministry had indicated it as "Immuno-booster" only.

Coronil is developed by Patanjali Research Institute. It had started work for an Ayurvedic remedy for Covid-19 in January, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ramdev patanjali ayurved
Close
The terminal, designed to match the luxury of Bengaluru airport, will also have a VIP lounge, upper class waiting hall and other facilties.(Piyush Goyal/Twitter)
The terminal, designed to match the luxury of Bengaluru airport, will also have a VIP lounge, upper class waiting hall and other facilties.(Piyush Goyal/Twitter)
india news

4200 sq metre station building, lavish interiors: Railways minister shares photo

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The upcoming state of the art railway terminal in Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that there was a need to increase farm output and farmers income.(Courtesy-Mint Photo)
New Delhi: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that there was a need to increase farm output and farmers income.(Courtesy-Mint Photo)
india news

Patanjali claims Coronil gets Ayush Ministry certification as per WHO scheme

PTI, Haridwar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Patanjali had earlier introduced Ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 last year, when the pandemic was at its peak. However, it had to face severe criticism as it lacked scientific evidence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
E Sreedharan at his residence in Ponnani, Kerala. HT/Arijit Sen
E Sreedharan at his residence in Ponnani, Kerala. HT/Arijit Sen
india news

E Sreedharan's entry a good boost in Kerala, says BJP leader V Muraleedharan

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The BJP leader's praise for engineer's political debut comes a day after Sreedharan confirmed in Kerala that he is joining the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratap Chandra Sarangi wrote to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on the issue of Cow slaughter(ANI Photo)
Pratap Chandra Sarangi wrote to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on the issue of Cow slaughter(ANI Photo)
india news

Union minister asks Naveen Patnaik to make cow slaughter punishment same as murd

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:23 PM IST
  • The vehicle carrying around 100 cattle was heading towards West Bengal when it hit a SUV following which it turned turtle on roadside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The raids were carried out in Kolkata, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Purulia, officials said.(HT File Photo)
The raids were carried out in Kolkata, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Purulia, officials said.(HT File Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: CBI raids in West Bengal over coal scam case

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to South Block sources, the solid propelled anti-tank weapon with a range of over seven kilometres was tested for the past five days.
According to South Block sources, the solid propelled anti-tank weapon with a range of over seven kilometres was tested for the past five days.
india news

HELINA missile strikes 5 out 5, ready for induction

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:02 PM IST
The friction with PLA in east Ladakh has dawned an era of long-range standoff weapons like HELINA missile as conventional warfighting has reached another level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the complaint, the family had alleged that the victim, who is a Class 7 student, was called by the accused to his home on August 15 last year and raped her there, police said.(Reuters File Photo)
In the complaint, the family had alleged that the victim, who is a Class 7 student, was called by the accused to his home on August 15 last year and raped her there, police said.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

UP: 13-year-old rape victim gives birth to baby girl; newborn dies minutes later

PTI, Chitrakoot
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:17 PM IST
The minor girl was allegedly raped by a 29-year-old man several times last year, police said, adding the accused was arrested on February 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Mamata Banerjee may not attend the Niti Aayog's February 20 meeting," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.(PTI)
"Mamata Banerjee may not attend the Niti Aayog's February 20 meeting," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.(PTI)
india news

Mamata Banerjee likely to skip Niti Aayog meeting on February 20

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:17 PM IST
  • Banerjee had earlier skipped the Niti Aayog's meetings and termed it as a "fruitless" exercise, alleging that the body has "no financial power" and cannot support the state plans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The man fell from the trolley after it hit a tower while descending.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The man fell from the trolley after it hit a tower while descending.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Labourer died in a rope-way trolley accident in Rajnandgaon

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:15 PM IST
  • The 1,300-metre-long ropeway where the accident took place was inaugurated in March last year for ferrying devotees to the Bamleshwari Devi temple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
People Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
india news

Disengagement in Pangong Tso over, 10th round of talks tomorrow

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:14 PM IST
The Pangong Lake disengagement took place on strategic heights on both banks of the lake, and saw both armies pull back their frontline troops, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and artillery guns
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant inaugurating "Vision for All" on Thursday at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant inaugurating "Vision for All" on Thursday at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
india news

Free eye check-up camps to be held across state: Goa CM

ANI, Margao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Speaking at inauguration of 'Vision for All' organised by the State's Health Services, the Chief Minister said that the govt intends to provide super specialty eye treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After a nine-month standoff, the two militaries reached the agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong lake. (AP Photo)
After a nine-month standoff, the two militaries reached the agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong lake. (AP Photo)
india news

India, China to hold 10th round of talks tomorrow, discuss other friction points

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The border standoff between the Indian Army and PLA erupted on May 5 last year after a violent clash in the Pangong Lake areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramdev's Patanjali had last year brought out its medicine against Covid-19.(PTI file photo)
Ramdev's Patanjali had last year brought out its medicine against Covid-19.(PTI file photo)
india news

Ramdev releases research paper on ayurvedic Covid-19 medicine Coronil

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first application for a birth certificate required for obtaining the UAE visa was rejected by the health department(HT Photo)
The first application for a birth certificate required for obtaining the UAE visa was rejected by the health department(HT Photo)
india news

A year later, UAE govt grants birth certificate to interfaith couple’s child

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • The Indian couple was told that according to marriage rules for expatriates in the UAE, a Muslim man can marry a non-Muslim woman but a Muslim woman cannot marry a non-Muslim man
READ FULL STORY
Close
Search and rescue operations for the missing underway in Chamoli. (ANI)
Search and rescue operations for the missing underway in Chamoli. (ANI)
india news

Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll increases to 61

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:26 AM IST
District magistrate Swati Bhadauria said 34 of the bodies have been identified and 14 [of the bodies] have been recovered from the 1.7km-long tunnel at the NTPC’s power project in Tapovan
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP