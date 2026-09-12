Pataudi land records manipulated using identity of man who died in 1970, FIR filed

Police in Haryana’s Pataudi have registered an FIR after unidentified people allegedly used the identity of a man who died in 1970 to manipulate land records and facilitate the transfer of his property nearly five decades later, officials said.

A man who died in 1970 was allegedly shown as alive in Pataudi land records to facilitate a property transfer, prompting an FIR and probe.

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Police said the complainant approached them after discovering discrepancies in the ownership and revenue records of the land.

The accused are suspected of having used the deceased man’s identity to prepare or manipulate documents showing him as alive and subsequently use those records to claim rights over the property. During the preliminary probe, investigators found that the person whose name appeared in the documents had reportedly died in 1970.

The case has raised questions over how the identity and records of a person who had been dead for decades could allegedly be used in a property transaction without being detected.

“An FIR has been registered at the Pataudi police station and the allegations are being verified. The police are examining the revenue and other documents and will take action based on the findings of the investigation,” Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators will examine the land registry and revenue records, documents submitted during the alleged transaction and the identities of the people involved. They will also verify how the deceased person’s name was revived in the records and whether forged documents were used. The role of officials or intermediaries, if any, who may have facilitated the alleged transfer or mutation of the property will also be examined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators will examine the land registry and revenue records, documents submitted during the alleged transaction and the identities of the people involved. They will also verify how the deceased person’s name was revived in the records and whether forged documents were used. The role of officials or intermediaries, if any, who may have facilitated the alleged transfer or mutation of the property will also be examined. {{/usCountry}}

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