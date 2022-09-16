Patients’ death in hospital ‘after power outage’: Cong seeks health min’s resignation, probe on

A day after two patients died in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital allegedly due to a power failure in Ballari, Karnataka, the Congress on Thursday slammed the state government and demanded health minister K Sudhakar’s resignation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, meanwhile, announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. “The government has decided to give a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of the victims of Ballari incident,” he said.

The deceased Maula Hussein, 35, who was suffering from kidney-related ailments, and Chettemma 30, a snake-bite victim, died at the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in the district headquarters town of Ballari on Wednesday at 9.30 am and 9.35 am respectively.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah held the medical college director, health department minister, its officials, and district deputy commissioner responsible for the deaths and said that “the (health) minister should resign”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the opposition’s attack, law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy said, “We will get an inquiry done and report it back to the House.”

“The generator was not functioning during the power cut between 8 am and 10:30 am. The ICU patients died because there was no power supply or generator. As a result, the ventilator was not working,” he said.

Denying the allegations, the VIMS authorities and the government said that the “deaths were not due to power cuts, and the backup was readily available”.

Replying to Siddaramaiah’s allegation as to why the generator was not kept readily available, state minister B Sriramulu, who is from Ballari, said, “The hospital has a combined UPS and generator power backup of three hours. The deaths were not due to power failure.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Maula Hussein was admitted to the ICU on September 11 and died on September 14. Chittemma, 30, was admitted for snake bite treatment, but could not be saved as the poison had spread in her body. Both these deaths were not due to power failure,” Sriramulu said.

He pointed out that the medical superintendent’s report also concluded likewise.

Siddaramaiah said strict action should be taken against errant officials and a compensation of ₹25 lakh each should be immediately given to the kin of the deceased.

Prior to this, minister J C Madhuswamy, referring to the “language used in the notice” of the Leader of Opposition seeking to raise the issue, said it was not expected from Siddaramaiah. “The letter states the government was directly responsible for the deaths, and they were not accidental, but a government-sponsored murder…what is this?” the minister asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This led to a heated exchange between Madhuswamy and Siddaramaiah, which also saw legislators from both sides joining in. Madhuswamy maintained that one death was due to a chronic kidney ailment and the other was due to a snake-bite, and there was adequate power backup. The minister added: “Still if there is suspicion, we will get an inquiry done and report it back to the House. If there is fault on part of the hospital, action will be taken against those responsible.”