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Rival coaching director among 3 held for attack on ‘Khan Sir’s’ Patna institute

Police identified the three suspects as Roshan Anand, director of a coaching institute, Prince Gaurav, and Abhishek

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 06:43 pm IST
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
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Three people, including the director of a coaching institute, have been arrested after a violent clash outside the coaching centre of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as “Khan Sir”, in Patna’s Kadamkuan area on Tuesday night, police said.

Security personnel deployed outside institute run by educator Khan Sir following an attack on the premises, in Patna on Wednesday (ANI )

The attack left a security guard injured, prompted large student protests and sparked an ongoing probe into possible rivalry between coaching centres, police added.

The three arrested were identified as Roshan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu coaching institute; Prince Gaurav; and Abhishek. They were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

The exact nature of the attack remains under investigation.

Students return from a closed coaching institute run by Khan Global Studies following an attack on the premises, in Patna on Wednesday (ANI)

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) promised swift action. “The criminals will be caught. Strict action will be taken under the chief minister Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government,” Jha said.

 
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