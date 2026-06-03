Rival coaching director among 3 held for attack on ‘Khan Sir’s’ Patna institute

Three people, including the director of a coaching institute, have been arrested after a violent clash outside the coaching centre of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as “Khan Sir”, in Patna’s Kadamkuan area on Tuesday night, police said.

Security personnel deployed outside institute run by educator Khan Sir following an attack on the premises, in Patna on Wednesday (ANI )

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The attack left a security guard injured, prompted large student protests and sparked an ongoing probe into possible rivalry between coaching centres, police added.

The three arrested were identified as Roshan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu coaching institute; Prince Gaurav; and Abhishek. They were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

The exact nature of the attack remains under investigation.

Students return from a closed coaching institute run by Khan Global Studies following an attack on the premises, in Patna on Wednesday (ANI)

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{{^usCountry}} “We were inside while teachers were taking classes. The guard said he could not understand what was happening,” Khan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We were inside while teachers were taking classes. The guard said he could not understand what was happening,” Khan said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said the attackers vandalised property, assaulted the security guard and “fired 8-10 rounds.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the attackers vandalised property, assaulted the security guard and “fired 8-10 rounds.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police, however, deny any shooting. They say the guard’s injury was caused by brick-batting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police, however, deny any shooting. They say the guard’s injury was caused by brick-batting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) K Sharma said: “It was a case of physical assault in which a guard was injured. He is currently undergoing treatment. Further action is being taken after recording statements from the victim and local residents.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) K Sharma said: “It was a case of physical assault in which a guard was injured. He is currently undergoing treatment. Further action is being taken after recording statements from the victim and local residents.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patna City SP Diksha said CCTV footage was being examined. “It appears rivalry among coaching institutes triggered the clash. So far, 10 to 12 suspects have been identified,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patna City SP Diksha said CCTV footage was being examined. “It appears rivalry among coaching institutes triggered the clash. So far, 10 to 12 suspects have been identified,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several angry students gathered outside the coaching centre, raising slogans and demanding justice and better security after the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several angry students gathered outside the coaching centre, raising slogans and demanding justice and better security after the attack. {{/usCountry}}

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Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) promised swift action. “The criminals will be caught. Strict action will be taken under the chief minister Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government,” Jha said.

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