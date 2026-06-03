Firing outside Khan Sir coaching centre in Bihar's Patna, educator cites ‘blow up’ threat from institute nearby

Shots were reportedly fired outside the popular Khan Sir coaching institute in Bihar's Patna on Tuesday and a security guard was injured. A day after the alleged firing, massive student-led protests were seen outside the coaching institute and heavy security was deployed. The institute is run by popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir. Tutor and YouTuber Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, speaks during a protest demanding cancellation of the BPSC 70th Prelims exam, in Patna, (PTI)

Reacting to the firing, Khan Sir blamed a coaching institute nearby, citing an alleged threat to “blow up” his centre. However, he later said that investigation was underway and that he was still not clear on details on what had transpired.

According to police, the incident took place near Musallahpur Haat in Patna, and a guard was injured in the incident who is now undergoing treatment. SP Kartikeya K Sharma told news agency ANI: “Further action is being taken by recording his (guard's) statement as well as the statements of the local people.”

Was a rival coaching institute involved? In a clip that is now going viral, Khan Sir is seen reacting to the firing, blaming people linked to a coaching institute nearby for the incident.

“Our security guard has also identified the perpetrators--it is the people from the nearby coaching center. We need protection; this is a matter for the administration to handle... It is obvious to everyone that the nearby coaching institute is behind this,” Khan Sir was quoted as saying by ANI.

“It is obvious to everyone that the nearby coaching institute is behind this. They have even given the statements mentioning that they will blow up Khan Sir's coaching center…,” he added.

A video of his remarks also went viral.