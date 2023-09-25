Patnaik: Will give Modi 8 on 10 across markers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said he would rate Prime Minister Narendra Modi eight out 10 on foreign policy and various other parameters.

“I would give the PM eight out of 10 marks because of what he has done for foreign policy and in various other matters too,” Patnaik said when he was asked to rate Modi at a literary festival in the state capital. “Also, there has been less corruption in this government. He has helped in rooting out corruption and is trying his best to serve the people of our country.”

“We have cordial relationship with the Centre. We want the development for our state. It is important to have Centre’s partnership in the development,” he added.

Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal has been consistent in its support to the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, although it ended a poll alliance with the saffron outfit ahead of the 2009 state assembly elections. The regional party has not joined the opposition INDIA bloc.

The BJD has always supported holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Patnaik said, supporting the Centre’s new initiative on the matter. The Union government has established a panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind to deliberate on the issue.

Patnaik said his government is transforming Odisha society. “Our education, our health care, our agriculture, everything is witnessing a paradigm shift on the foundation of a transformative governance. Our women feel empowered, delivering strong leadership in every part of our society. Our people are more confident of their future now than they were ever before,” said Patnaik, who has served as chief minister for over 23 years.

“This newfound self-confidence is generating another core value of our society leading to Ama Odisha, Naveen Odisha,” he said.

