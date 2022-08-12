Pavan K Varma quits TMC, hands over resignation to Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress vice president and former JDU lawmaker Pavan K Varma on Friday sent his resignation to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The move triggered speculations that he will go back to his former party, JDU.

This development comes two days after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar quit his alliance with the BJP and formed a new government with RJD, Congress and other allies.

In a tweet, Varma wrote on Friday morning, “Dear @MamataOfficial ji, please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma,” indicating an amicable separation with the TMC.

Varma and poll strategist Prashant Kishor were expelled from the JDU in 2020 when they vehemently opposed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He had also made public a letter that he wrote to Kumar questioning the decision to expand JDU-BJP alliance in Delhi too, to fight the Delhi assembly election.

Varma, the former Rajya Sabha lawmaker, in the letter, quoted how Kumar was skeptical about the BJP-RSS. Kumar responded scathingly and asked Varma to go wherever he wanted to.

Varma posted on Twitter to announce his removal from JDU and said, “Thank you Nitish Kumar ji for freeing me from my increasingly untenable position of defending you and your policies. I wish you well in your ambition of being CM of Bihar at any cost.”

Varma is the second national-level leader to quit TMC in as many months.

Last month, former NDA minister Yashwant Sinha also resigned from Trinamool.

He was contesting as the presidential candidate against NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu. After his defeat, Sinha announced he had no plans to return to TMC.