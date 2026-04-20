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Pawan Khera moves Gauhati HC, seeks anticipatory bail in FIR by Himanta’s wife

Riniki filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Khera over his allegations on April 5 that she held passports issued by the UAE and Egypt

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 09:42 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday moved the Gauhati High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a defamation case filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press briefing at the Congress headquarters, in New Delhi. (AICC)

Riniki filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Khera over his allegations on April 5 that she held passports issued by the UAE and Egypt, and owned undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai and a company in the US. Both Himanta and Riniki denied the claims.

The Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including false statement in connection with an election, cheating, forgery of valuable security or will, forgery of public record, using forged documents as genuine, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and defamation.

A police team also conducted searches at his house in Delhi on April 7.

Also Read:Supreme Court stays interim protection from arrest for Congress’s Pawan Khera

“Furthermore, as the present case is cognisable and offence being non-bailable, the I/O already has the authority to effect arrest under Section 35 of the BNSS, if deemed necessary for the purposes of investigation, according to the guidelines laid down by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” the PTI report said, quoting from the order.

On Monday, a legal team from Assam Congress filed a petition on Khera’s behalf before the Gauhati high court. The petition was registered on the HC’s website and has been listed for hearing on Tuesday.

 
assam police defamation case
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