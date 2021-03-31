Home / India News / Sharad Pawar doing well after surgery: Maharashtra health minister
india news

Sharad Pawar doing well after surgery: Maharashtra health minister

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was diagnosed with gallstone on Monday and was to undergo the surgery on Wednesday. But he was hospitalised on Tuesday after he complained of pain
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 09:08 AM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is doing well after undergoing surgery for the removal of a gallbladder stone at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Pawar was diagnosed with gallstone on Monday and was to undergo the surgery on Wednesday. But he was hospitalised on Tuesday after he complained of pain.

Pawar was forced to cancel his programmes after he first complained of pain on Monday. His surgery was rescheduled due to some complications.

Also Read | Pawar, Shah did not hold secret meeting, all rumours must end: Sena MP Raut

“We will be deciding on the removal of his gallbladder later. Currently, he is under observation,” Dr Amit Maydeo of Breach Candy Hospital, where Pawar is admitted to, told news agency ANI.

In a tweet, Pawar’s daughter and lawmaker, Supriya Sule, on Wednesday said: “Thanking Dr.Maydeo, Dr. Golwala, Dr.Pradhan, Dr.Daftary, Dr. Samdani, Dr. Tibrewala and Breach Candy Hospital Team.” She posted a picture with the team of doctors along with her and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Tope.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Major fire at garments shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar; 15 fire engines on the spot

No charging of electronic devices in trains at night: Railways

25 Indian crew onboard Ever Given in 'good health', says company

India records 53,480 new cases of Covid-19, 351 fatalities in 24 hours
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP