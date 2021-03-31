Sharad Pawar doing well after surgery: Maharashtra health minister

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is doing well after undergoing surgery for the removal of a gallbladder stone at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Pawar was diagnosed with gallstone on Monday and was to undergo the surgery on Wednesday. But he was hospitalised on Tuesday after he complained of pain.

Pawar was forced to cancel his programmes after he first complained of pain on Monday. His surgery was rescheduled due to some complications.

“We will be deciding on the removal of his gallbladder later. Currently, he is under observation,” Dr Amit Maydeo of Breach Candy Hospital, where Pawar is admitted to, told news agency ANI.

In a tweet, Pawar’s daughter and lawmaker, Supriya Sule, on Wednesday said: “Thanking Dr.Maydeo, Dr. Golwala, Dr.Pradhan, Dr.Daftary, Dr. Samdani, Dr. Tibrewala and Breach Candy Hospital Team.” She posted a picture with the team of doctors along with her and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Tope.