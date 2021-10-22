PDP issues legal notice to Satya Pal Malik for defamatory remarks against Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday issued a legal notice to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik for alleged defamatory statements against party president Mehbooba Mufti. In a video widely shared on social media, Malik, the current Meghalaya governor, was heard alleging that Mufti was a beneficiary of state land under the Roshni Act of 2001, which was scrapped last year following an order from the Jammu and Kashmir high court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the Roshni Act, originally called the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership Rights to the Occupants) Act, 2001, was introduced by the Farooq Abdullah government promising that the funds accrued giving ownership rights to the unauthorised occupants of state land will be used to improve the electricity situation in the erstwhile state.

"The electricity situation did not improve but plots were given to Farooq Abdullah, his son and Mehbooba... I cancelled the allotments and constituted an inquiry," Malik alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The legal notice stated the allegation was not only incorrect but also defamatory in nature with the "sole objective of tarnishing her otherwise politically neat and clean image." The PDP has called upon the Meghalaya governor to pay ₹10 crore within 30 days of the receipt of the legal notice, saying the amount will be donated or utilised for the public good.

Earlier this week, Mufti said that the "false” and “unsavoury” statements of Malik were highly mischievous, warning him to either withdraw the comments or be prepared to get sued.

“False & unsavoury utterances of Satya Pal Malik about me being a beneficiary of Roshni Act is highly mischievous. My legal team is preparing to sue him. He has the option to withdraw his comments failing which I will pursue legal recourse,” she tweeted while sharing the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}